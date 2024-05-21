How many times was Billy Martin fired by the Yankees? Exploring the tumultuous history of New York's former manager

Billy Martin is a name that's synonymous with the New York Yankees, and more importantly, former owner George Steinbrenner. A scrappy infielder during his time as a player, Martin took that attitude and edge into his managerial career.

Billy Martin spent time as a manager for several clubs, including the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. The five different stints with the Bronx Bombers might define his legacy nearly 40 years after he died in 1989.

Martin's first stint as the manager of the New York Yankees was in 1975, only two weeks after being fired by the Texas Rangers. A former second baseman of the club, he joined the Yankees, with George Steinbrenner well aware of Martin's off-field antics and frequent drinking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite tension between Martin and Steinbrenner, as well as a few other players, the polarizing manager helped lead the New York Yankees to a title in 1977. Nevertheless, Martin stepped down in 1978, but it was believed that George Steinbrenner and the team would have fired him.

Expand Tweet

"The two of them deserve each other. One's a born liar; the other's convicted." -- ⁦ @Yankees ⁩ Billy Martin said this 44 years ago today about Reggie Jackson and George Steinbrenner. Funny how we all know at least two people who fit this quote" - @OnSidelines

That would have been due to his infamous comment about the owner and star Reggie Jackson saying:

"The two of them deserve each other. One's a born liar; the other's convicted."

It was not long after his resignation that the Yankees began negotiating a return of Billy Martin as the manager. By 1979, Martin was the manager yet again but was fired again after the season.

Billy Martin returned to the New York Yankees for three more stints as manager

After three seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Martin returned as the manager of the Yankees for the 1983 season. He found himself in the middle of another controversial moment, known among baseball fans as the Pine Tar Incident.

Expand Tweet

"July 24, 1983: The George Brett Pine Tar Incident" - @TDISportsClips

It involved Hall of Famer George Brett and the Kansas City Royals, with Martin calling out Brett for excessive pine tar usage, leading to his home run being nullified and the Yankees winning the game.

After protesting the game, the matchup continued at a later date with the Royals winning 5-4. Martin's Yankees finished the season second in the division, leading to his third removal as manager.

His fourth stint with the Yankees came in 1985 after George Steinbrenner had hired him yet again to replace Yogi Berra after only 16 games. After another controversial season, which included a fight with one of his pitchers, Martin was fired yet again. Lou Piniella came in to replace Martin.

Steinbrenner kept Billy Martin onboard as an advisor, eventually bringing him back as the manager for the fifth time in 1988. Martin was fired for the fifth and final time by the Yankees one month after a controversial incident with a home plate umpire. Martin died on Christmas Day in 1989 following a car accident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback