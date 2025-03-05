How to master hitting in MLB The Show 25: Complete guide to crushing opponents

MLB The Show 25 is coming out soon, and it's another chance to dominate the baseball world virtually. To do so, one must truly master the art of hitting. It's not as hard to do as it is in the real world, but it's no easy feat. Here's our guide on how to excel.

How to dominate at the plate in MLB The Show 25

Whether you're playing Road to the Show as a hitting prospect or Diamond Dynasty, every mode in MLB The Show 25 has hitting in some way. The only way to avoid that is to be a pitcher and only play Road to the Show.

As such, it's vital to be good at this part of the San Diego Studio-developed title. Hitting is one half of the game, but it is perhaps worth more than that because it's the only way to score, and winning comes from scoring.

The first thing to know about mastering hitting is that timing is of the utmost importance. Those perfect-perfect hits cannot be achieved without pristine timing. As the difficulty level increases, the pitches get faster and harder to diagnose, so it's important to master the timing of your swing.

Paul Skenes is on the MLB The Show cover (Imagn)

Speaking of difficulty levels, one easy way to master hitting is to drop the difficulty level. For one thing, it's much easier to hit well on lower difficulties. But to truly master this part of MLB The Show 25, which stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz, you can get good at one difficulty and then gradually move up.

Selecting the right hitting style is important, too. Most competitive players use the zone hitting setting, which allows them to control the direction of their swing and timing. It is completely manual. However, it doesn't work for everyone. If it's a struggle, try the other options.

Directional hitting takes out the PCI and allows you to time it with a flick of the left stick. If you angle the left stick, it will angle the swing a little, too.

Finally, the easiest method is the button method. All players have to do is hit the button at the right time, as again, timing is so key, and it'll aim for you. There are power swings, contact swings, and normal swings in this setting.

Pick the right one, master your timing and try out different difficulties to truly master hitting in MLB The Show, which will officially release on March 18.

