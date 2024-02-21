How to master pitching in MLB The Show 24? Tips, tricks, various pitch types & more

MLB The Show 24 is set to release on March 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch users. However, pre-ordering select versions of the game will grant you early access to play the game on March 15.

Many of the game's core features are making a return, like Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, Franchise, and Storylines. The Stadium Creator will also return, allowing those to find their created stadiums from last year's version of the game.

Unfortunately, those wishing to play MLB The Show 24 on PC are left in the dark. PC players must wait at least another year to see if the game will get a dedicated port.

How to master pitching in MLB the Show 24

Gerrit Cole (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 will feature five different ways of pitching. Pinpoint, meter, pure analog, pulse, and classic will be in this year's version of the game, like in the past. This allows players the ultimate freedom on the mound.

Pinpoint is the preferred method of streamers and elite players. It has the highest ceiling and lowest floor of the other four methods. Each pitch has a specific movement pattern on the analog that players must follow to ensure accuracy.

Meter is recommended for average gamers, as it is not as precise as pinpoint. Pitchers will select a pitch and where to throw it, and a meter will appear, asking the player to time it just right.

Pure analog is recommended for those who have great thumbstick control. After picking a pitch, the player pulls back on the right thumbstick to get the meter to fall. After, you raise the meter back to the specified area where you want to throw the pitch.

Pulse is completely timing-based. Once the player chooses a pitch and where to throw it, a pulsing circle will appear. The players must engage with the circle at its smallest point for complete accuracy.

Classic is recommended for those who are new to the game. All you have to do is pick a pitch and where to throw, and that is it.

Fortunately, there is a practice mode that players can go into to learn the various methods of pitching. Some will certainly take more practice than others, especially if you are new to the game.

Pitch types in MLB The Show 24 are dependent on the pitcher being used. Most starting pitchers, like Clayton Kershaw, throw a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. Some lesser-thrown pitches include cutters, like the Yankees' great Mariano Rivera threw, splitters, and screwballs.

