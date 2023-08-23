How did Michael Kopech get injured? White Sox pitcher leaves mound with trainers during shutout start vs Mariners

Michael Kopech was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners after only 4.0 innings. The 27-year-old was having one of the strongest starts of his season, recording five strikeouts while only allowing one hit before exiting the game with leg cramps. He is currently listed as day-to-day and should be able to make his next start if there is no further injury.

It is unsurprising that Michael Kopech was forced to leave his start because of leg cramps given the temperature in Chicago on Wednesday. During today's matchup in Chicago, the heat index values reached 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, which led to an excessive heat warning to be issued by the National Weather Service.

"Michael Kopech has thrown 3 pitches in Chicago today and already has sweat dripping down his hair/neck... Heat & Humidity is obnoxious out there! #WhiteSox" - @amagspicks

The extreme temperatures during the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners undoubtedly led to Kopech's leg cramps. However, the temperature could have also played a role in the starting pitcher's lack of control. Through his 4.0 innings of work, Kopech gave up four walks, while also hitting Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez with a pitch.

"Gonna be honest, not sure the Mariners should swing right now. Kopech doesn’t know where the ball is going." - @MarinerMuse

Veteran relief pitcher Bryan Shaw entered the game for the Chicago White Sox to replace the injured Kopech. It was an abrupt ending for Kopech, who was enjoying one of the best performances of his disappointing season.

It's been a difficult season for Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox

Through 116.0 innings this year, Kopech has posted a lowly 5-11 record with a 5.12 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a career-high 76 walks. It remains to be seen if the former first-round pick will need to miss time, however, if he is cleared to make his next start, he should clear his career-high of innings pitched, which came last season when he threw 119.1 for the Chicago White Sox.

As the White Sox enter a rebuilding phase, it's unclear if Kopech will be a piece of the team's future plans. So far this season, the White Sox have traded away several of their veterans, including Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Joe Kelly.