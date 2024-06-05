How does MLB All-Star voting work? Explaining the criteria used for selection of players

On July 16, MLB's top names will descend on Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers, for the 94th annual Midsummer Classic. On June 5, the first phase of voting will open, allowing fans to have a say in which players get to take to the field for the All-Star matchup.

As part of a push designed to increase fan interaction, all but starting pitchers and starting DHs will be determined by ballot votes. While fans vote on the majority of the lineups, player voting and votes from the MLB Commissioner's Office will determine starting pitchers and designated hitters.

"The first phase of All-Star Game voting begins tomorrow! @joelsherman1 joined us to discuss a few positions that could have tight races with the deep pool of players. #MLBCentral" - MLB Network

MLB All-Star game voting is split into three phases. The first phase, which will run from June 5th to 27th is the preliminary round. Fans will have the opportunity to cast their ballots by position, and the top three names at each position from each league will advance to Phase 2. Each day, fans can cast up to five votes each.

Last year, Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. received the most Phase 1 votes from the American and National Leagues respectively.

Phase 2 of All-Star voting will commence on June 30, after the finalists at each position are announced by the league. Phase 2 will run from Sunday, June 30 until midnight EST on July 3. In this time, fans will get the chance to vote for the starter at each position for the July 16 All-Star game.

In the second stage, fans can vote up to four times per day, either on MLB.com, the MLB app, or at the closest ballpark to them. The managers of the respective All-Star teams will be the skippers who competed in last year's World Series, namely Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers and Torey Lovullo, manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB All-Star game serves as a barometer on fan favorites

Both the American League and National League All-Star teams will feature 32-member rosters. This means that all eight position players on each team will get there by virtue of fan voting. Conversely, players ballots will select 16 NL players and 17 AL players. Then, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's office will select the remaining eight NL players and six AL players.

Although fans are not responsible for every player, they will play a central role in determining the names who start the game.

