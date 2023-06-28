How does MLB Draft work? Comparing and contrasting regulations with NFL and NBA counterparts

The MLB Draft is coming soon, which means teams will be looking to restock their farm systems and land the next top prospect. It's a process similar to that of the NBA and NFL, but their drafts are decidedly different than baseball's.

For starters, the MLB draft is much longer in comparison to the NFL and NBA drafts. The NBA lasts just two rounds and the NFL lasts seven, compared to the MLB selection process that has 20 rounds. What are the other differences?

Differences between MLB Draft and NFL, NBA

The length is the biggest difference. There are 616 selections made thanks to the 20 rounds and the compensatory picks in the MLB Draft. In the NFL, a little over 200 are selected and usually 60 are taken in the NBA.

However, that's not the only difference. In the NFL, a first-round selection is usually immediately inserted into the lineup. In the NBA, it usually happens that first season if not right away.

In the MLB, those players don't see the major leagues for a couple of years at least. With baseball, front offices are drafting people they hope can impact the major league team within five years. If they do, that's a massive success, too.

Additionally, players in the MLB selection can just defer their selection. If a player out of high school is drafted and doesn't want to play, he can defer and go to college instead. There's no guarantee a selection will play for the team, whereas in the NBA and NFL it's a done deal.

