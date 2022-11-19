How did MLB star Justin Verlander meet his wife Kate Upton?

One of the biggest power couples in the world of baseball, Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton, have had a relationship filled with ups and downs. However, they have to give a lot of credit to baseball when it comes to bringing them together. The ace pitcher and supermodel met on the set of a Major League Baseball 2k12 commercial for the video game.

Justin Verlander, then a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, found his would-be partner desirable and decided to shoot his shot. The way Kate found out about it was quite funny. Justin discussed the possibility of getting Kate's number with his friends, but to his surprise, he didn't realize that all the while his microphone was on.

“I had my microphone on and didn’t realize,” he had told Us Weekly. “I told my friends that I was gonna get her number, and she heard me.”

Thankfully, everything worked out for the best as Justin Verlander and Kate Upton got together.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship timeline

2012: Verlander and Kate Upton meet for the first time to shoot a commercial for MLB 2k12.

2013: The two made their first public appearance together in January 2013, putting to bed all rumors about whether or not they were dating. Soon after their relationship went public, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton surprised their fans by announcing their split. Kate then started dating Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was a professional dancer on the American reality TV show Dancing with the Stars.

2014: After a brief spell where they weren't together, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton got back together while in the Bahamas.

2016: In May 2016, the former Detroit Tigers player and Upton announced their engagement. Kate showed off her big diamond ring for the first time at a Met Gala event in New York City.

“He gets down on one knee and he pops open the ring box,” Upton told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “In my mind I was like, ‘Don’t look at the ring. He’s going to think you’re materialistic.’”

2017: Three days after winning the MLB World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017, the couple married in Tuscany, Italy.

2018: The following year, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Genevieve.

The pair have been very vocal about supporting each other when it comes to their respective careers and seem to be living a happy married life.

