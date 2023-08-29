How do MLB Waivers work? Examining league rules around roster changes, how the order is set and more

Many MLB players were placed on waivers on Tuesday, including Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader, and Mike Clevinger. Teams who typically do this are noncontending teams who are looking to open up roster space.

Placing players on a waiver makes them available for the rest of the league to claim them. If more than one team wants to claim a player, the player will go to the team with the weakest record within their league.

Given that the Oakland Athletics are the only team officially eliminated from the postseason hunt, they get the first pick of American League Players. The Colorado Rockies would get the first pick of the National League players.

After a team has claimed a player off waivers, the waiving team has three options. Arrange a trade with the claiming team within two business days or refuse the request, and keep the player. The last option is to do nothing and let the other team assume the player's contract.

Some MLB players placed on waivers recently could help postseason contenders

If signed by a contending team, MLB players placed on waivers could be eligible to participate in the postseason. Contending teams have until September 1st to sign a player off of waivers.

Teams will have a ton of Los Angeles Angels players to choose from. The team dumped the salaries of Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, Hunter Renfroe, and Randal Grichuk. No other team placed this many players on waivers on Tuesday.

Another eye-popping player to be waived was Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees do not have much to play for this season. They are opening up their roster for their young guys to get some shine.

There are plenty of players who could contribute to a contending team. It will be interesting to see what teams will involved in this group of players.