How much is the 2023 MLB Home Derby chain worth? Exploring value of the dazzling hardware

The winner of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby will not only receive bragging rights but also a stunning prize that will add a few pounds to their trophy collection.

A brilliant 3-pound chain set with more than 1000 stones will be given to the year's winner, as announced by the MLB.

To the hottest bat goes the ice. 🥶The #HRDerby chain is ready to go for tonight.

The intricate chain, created by jewelry artist Kenny Hwang, features a recycled glass centerpiece and boasts 75 carats of white and yellow Swarovski crystal embellishments.

Notably, the chain's center may even spin, giving the prestigious trophy a special touch.

The winner of the $2.5 million Home Run Derby this year will get $1 million in addition to a trophy that was created and designed by Tiffany's. The loser will receive $750,000.

Chains from the MLB Home Run Derby across the years

The first two MLB Home Run Derby chains were won by first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. He won the 2019 Cleveland Derby, earning the first chain. He defended his championship two years later and won another chain in Colorado.

Juan Soto, an outfielder for the Washington Nationals at the time, won the Home Run Derby chain for his performance at the Dodger Stadium in 2022.

