How much did Aaron Judge get paid for in-game interviews last season? MLB’s popular new feature set to continue

The New York Yankees' (2016-) professional baseball player Aaron Judge gpt $10,000 for participating in in-game interviews.

He broke the American League mark for the most home runs hit in a season in 2022.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge gets paid when he's mic'd up during games.

"New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge gets paid when he's mic'd up during games." - MLive

Major League Baseball has made a number of changes over time to improve spectator experience and make the sport more economically sustainable.

The introduction of in-game interviews by MLB during nationally broadcast games last season received overwhelmingly good responses. Instead of chatting to athletes on a rest day, there are interviews with players when they're taking part in a game.

In-game bits that are mic'd up allow fans to get a glimpse of the personalities of their favorite performers. Players were cautious and worried that these interviews would have an impact on their performance when this update was introduced in 2017. MLB began to reward these in-game interviews as a consequence. and the trend is set to continue.

The players are paid $1,000 per minute as of 2023, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. As these portions last for around ten minutes, Judge earned up to $10,000 per in-game interview.

The payments are drawn from the specified joint funds shared by MLB and the union. It's important to note that while the interviews are brief, athletes are getting a fabulous deal.

Aaron Judge of Yankees is one MLB's highest-paid outfielders

Aaron Judge made his professional debut in 2016 and was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. Judge received a $230 million, eight-year offer from Pinstripe general manager Brian Cashman before the start of the 2022 season.

Judge hit 62 home runs, took home the AL MVP title and signed a $9-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees. It was the largest free agency contract in baseball history and the highest average yearly salary for a position player.

Aaron Judge became the highest-paid player on the Yankees' roster thanks to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

"Aaron Judge became the highest-paid player on the Yankees' roster thanks to a nine-year, $360 million deal. See how much he's expected to collect in 2023" - Forbes

