How much is Blake Snell's net worth? Career earnings of coveted free-agent explored

Blake Snell may be one of the hottest pitchers on the current MLB free agency market. The winner of the 2023 NL Cy Young Award, Snell has been viewed as a relatively good-value player over the span of his career, despite several dominant seasons.

A native of Washington State, Snell became a free agent after his five-year, $50 million deal that was carried by the San Diego Padres expired. The 2023 season saw the left-hander post a NL-best 2.25 ERA alongside a 14-9 record and 234 strikeouts across 180 innings.

"Blake Snell will sign with the ______." - MLB Network

His five-year contract was inherited by the Padres via a late 2020 trade that saw Snell come to the team from the Tampa Bay Rays. A first round draft pick for the Rays in 2011, Blake Snell's first big-league deal was a one-year, $545,000 deal in 2017.

In 2018, Blake Snell went 21-5, boasting a league-best 1.89 ERA in 31 starts to win the AL Cy Young Award. On account of the spectacular performance, the 6-foot-4 hurler was rewarded with a another one-year deal worth $573,700.

With Snell up for free agency the next year, the Rays pulled the trigger on the five-year extension ahead of the 2019 season. Incidentally, Snell proceeded to put forward the worst pitching performance of his career to date in 2019, posting a 4.29 ERA in 23 starts.

"Blake Snell struck out every starter in the Rays lineup. His strikeout prop for the game was 5.5. He finished with 12 Ks" - Action Network

After the shortened season of 2020, Snell was dealt to the San Diego Padres, who took on the remainder of his contract. Under the terms, Snell made $16 million during his 2023 Cy Young season, up from $12.5 million in 2022, and $10.5 million in 2021.

Despite Snell's tremendous season, the Padres understood from the outset that they would be unable to afford him. The Friars entered the 2023 season with the third-highest payroll in baseball, second only to the New York Mets and Yankees. Already committed to multi-year deals for Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, inking the ace just was not on the cards this year.

What is Blake Snell's net worth?

Snell's 2023 Cy Young Award distinction made him the seventh player in history to win the honor in both leagues. As such, everybody in baseball understands what an asset the southpaw is. Over his career, Snell has earned somewhere in the neighbourhood of $55 million, giving him a net worth of between $40 and $50 million.

