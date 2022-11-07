How much is Edwin Diaz's Mets contract extension worth? | MLB Free Agency

New York Mets arm Edwin Diaz, who is considered one of the best closers in the MLB, has signed a lucrative contract extension with his team.

On November 6, 2022, Diaz signed a five-year contract that will see him earn $102 million over that period.

The contract, which includes a no-trade clause, a club option and an opt-out option that will kick in in 2025, will make Diaz the relief pitcher with the largest total value contract in the MLB.

Edwin Diaz was originally traded from the Mariners alongside star second baseman Robinson Cano in late 2018. He then signed a one-year deal worth $607,000 in early 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, he signed two more one-year deals. The first contract was worth $5.1 million, while the second one was worth about $7 million. On March 22, Diaz signed a third one-year deal with the Mets, netting $10.2 million through 2022.

After the 2022 season, in which Diaz recorded his best numbers in four years, many expected the Mets to offer him a multi-year deal and that's exactly what they've done.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. There’s an opt-out and a full no-trade clause, plus a sixth-year option. The best closer in baseball stays in New York. Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. There’s an opt-out and a full no-trade clause, plus a sixth-year option. The best closer in baseball stays in New York.

5 YEARS, $102M. Edwin Díaz has signed the LARGEST deal for a relief pitcher in Major League history.5 YEARS, $102M. #LGM Edwin Díaz has signed the LARGEST deal for a relief pitcher in Major League history. 🎺5 YEARS, $102M. #LGM https://t.co/wHt3qtvQmX

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican had his best season for the Mets in 2022 since joining the team three years ago. Solidifying his role as the closer for the Mets, he registered 32 saves and 119 strikeouts this season.

Starters like Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer need a reliable back-end like Edwin Diaz to help them. Of the 41 saves completed by the New York Mets bullpen this season, Diaz was responsible for over two-thirds of them.

Edwin Diaz could be the first of a flurry of Mets offseason signings

New York financier Steve Cohen has made it his mission to reward skill with lucrative contracts. Under his regime, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer have all been cooed with bountiful contracts. As 2022 was a disappointment for the Mets, Cohen may instruct his GM to splash the money around one more time.

