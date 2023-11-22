How much is Eugenio Suarez's net worth? Career earnings of Diamondbacks' newest star explored

In a surprising move on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Join us at Sportskeeda as we delve into the net worth of the Venezuelan slugger.

Suarez had signed a substantial 6-year, $66,000,000 contract with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. However, the All-Star found himself in Seattle in 2022 as part of a major trade. The transaction also included players such as Jesse Winker, Justin Dunn, Jake Fraley, Brandon Williamson, and Connor Phillips.

Two seasons later, the 2018 All-Star now sees himself making a move to the 2023 World Series finalists, the Arizona Diamondbacks. As of the latest available information, Eugenio Suarez's estimated net worth stands at $10,000,000 according to ZGR.

While Suarez is a skilled player, apprehensions arose due to his offensive performance during the 2023 season. He slashed.232/.323/.391 with 28 doubles, 22 homers, 96 RBIs and 214 strikeouts. This resulted in his trade, as the Mariners had unequivocally expressed their intent to decrease their strikeout count.

Eugenio Suarez was set to earn $11 million in 2024, marking the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Mariners. Additionally, there was a looming $15 million club option in 2025, accompanied by a $2 million buyout.

By parting ways with Suarez, the Mariners also strategically manage their payroll, potentially freeing up resources for other player acquisitions or roster adjustments.

The Mariners secured a favorable trade for Suarez as well. On the incoming side of the trade, the franchise acquired pitcher Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.

The Diamondbacks will look to return as postseason contenders with the Eugenio Suarez acquisition

The Diamondbacks took a decisive step in fortifying their lineup by filling a crucial gap at third base. As veteran Evan Longoria became a free agent, the need for a new regular third baseman grew increasingly evident.

In a strategic move, they acquired seasoned slugger Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners. Suarez brings not only a reputation for solid defensive skills at third base but also a decade-long track record as a consistent power source.

After a heart-wrenching loss in Game 7 of the World Series against the Rangers, the Diamondbacks are fueled with determination to stage a resilient comeback. The addition of Eugenio Suarez is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering their offensive and defensive capabilities. With players like Corbin Carroll in the mix, the Diamondbacks aim to transform adversity into an opportunity for a triumphant return.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates.