How much is Paul Skenes' signing bonus? Pittsburgh Pirates first overall pick's earnings explored

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected LSU standout pitcher Paul Skenes as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

This year's Draft featured LSU's top prospects, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who led their team to victory in the 2023 College World Series. The draft's initial ten rounds have assigned values for each pick, and teams had a bonus pool to sign players above or below those values. In rounds 11-20, teams could spend up to $150,000 without predetermined slot values, with any excess deducted from their bonus pool.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft carries a designated value of $9,721,000. It remains uncertain whether financial considerations influenced the Pirates' decision to select Skenes.

There were rumors that Crews, who was the other probable prospect for the Pirates, was seeking a signing bonus above the assigned value, making Skenes a potentially better financial fit.

Additionally, Skenes is a highly regarded player and not considered a stretch for the first overall pick. With a bonus pool of $16,185,700 at their disposal, the Pirates have ample flexibility to sign Skenes and allocate funds to other promising prospects selected later in the draft.

After the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft, players who were chosen will have until Aug. 1 to finalize a contract.

What makes Paul Skenes a standout player in 2023 MLB Draft?

Paul Skenes of the LSU Tigers (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Skenes has emerged as an exceptional pitcher in the MLB Draft, potentially rivaling Strasburg's impact. His recent season showcased remarkable dominance, especially taking into account the high level of competition he faced.

In the SEC, Skenes achieved an impressive 1.69 ERA over 122 2/32 innings, recording an impressive 209 strikeouts and only allowed 20 walks. Additionally, he was honored with the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy, recognizing him as the national player of the year and National Pitcher of the Year.

