How much is Rob Manfred's new contract extension worth? Breaking down the numbers behind MLB Commissioner's deal

In January, 2015, Rob Manfred took the reigns of the MLB as the league's tenth commissioner. The first commissioner to assume office in the 21st century, Manfred has his work cut out for him.

On July 26, his office announced that the owners of the league's 30 teams voted to extend his contract through the 2028 season. Although not published, his expected salary will be somewhere in the realm of $17.5 million per season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MLB owners have voted to extend Rob Manfred's contract as MLB Commissioner through January 2029, per @EvanDrellich" - FOX Sports: MLB

A New York attorney by profession, Manfred first began working with the league in 1987 as part of the collective bargaining team. It was there that the 29-year old began to learn about the business of baseball.

After successfully leading the league's investigation into the Biogenesis scandal. observers began to look at Rob Manfred as a serious contender to replace then-outgoing league boss Bud Selig.

The Commissioner of Baseball is a tough job. The face of the MLB, the office is responsible for hiring and overseeing umpires, as well securing marketing and TV deals. In 2014, the league's owners elected Manfred over Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner to be the comissioner.

Right away, Rob Manfred got to work. He was at the forefront of the suspensions handed out to Houston Astros coaching staff following their role in the sign-stealing scandal, and attempted to dock player pay during the COVID pandemic.

However, Rob Manfred's biggest achievement to date is the introduction of sweeping rule changes ahead of the 2023 season. Among the regulations designed by Manfred's office to stimulate offense and shorten games were bans on defensive shifts, a three inch increase in base sizes, and the pitch clock.

"Watch Commissioner Manfred's entire interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Tonight." - MLB Network

While the new rules originally provoked the ire of many traditionalists, the results appear to have been favorable. Both offense and ratings are up from last season.

Rob Manfred may be the most important commissioner in MLB history

A polarizing figure to be sure, Manfred's contract was a firm endorsement of his approach. Although the rule changes have been difficult to adapt to for some, the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive.

Manfred's term will see the relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas, as well as multiple challenges pertaining to automated strike zones. Manfred has already spoken about the need to experiment with it.