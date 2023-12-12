How much does Shohei Ohtani make in endorsements? $700,000,000 superstar's off-field income explored

Without question, Shohei Ohtani's free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the biggest MLB news story in years. The two-way sensation shook the sports media landscape after agreeing to a massive ten-year, $700,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend.

"Shohei Ohtani’s record deal with the Dodgers has an unprecedented structure, which will see him defer $68 million per season until the end of his contract" - @WSJ

Not only were MLB fans blown away by the unfathomable number that Shohei Ohtani signed for, but also the details about the structure of his deal. Although his $700,000,000 contract should pay him $70,000,000 per season, the two-time MVP and the Los Angeles Dodgers came to an agreement on a deferred payment plan.

In a shocking move, the superstar will see the majority of that salary come in 2034 and on. Ohtani opted to have $68 million of his $70 million yearly salary deferred to 2034. From 2034 to 2043, Ohtani will be paid the remaining amount of this salary without interest.

This means that Shohei Ohtani will only be paid $2 million per season, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers flexibility. However, many fans have questioned why the Japanese star would opt into such a deal. While there are a few explanations, one is due to the amount of money he makes from off-field endorsements.

"Ohtani not just a unicorn on the field; he made an estimated $40M off the field in 2023—Harper #2 at $7M. That is not goijng down with the Dodgers and likely annual playoff trips. Will be making $100M+ a year now in salary/endorsements." - @kbadenhausen

The newest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes an estimated $40 million in endorsements, which makes him one of the highest-paid athletes in terms of endorsement money. Some of his most notable deals come from partnerships with New Balance, Fanatics, Topps, Hugo Boss, and Japan Airlines.

Shohei Ohtani's deferred payments will give the Dodgers roster flexibility moving forward

With only $2 million on the books for Ohtani, the Dodgers will have the ability to fill out the rest of their roster in order to compete for the World Series for the next several years. The club has been linked to several stars this offseason aside from Shohei Ohtani, including Yoshinbu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shota Imanaga.

They also have several of their own free agents that they may also consider bringing back into the fold. The most notable players that they may look to bring back include Clayton Kershaw and J.D. Martinez.

