How much is Stephen Strasburg's net worth? Nationals retiring superstar’s career earnings explored

Much to the surprise and disappointment of many baseball fans, Washington Nationals legend Stephen Strasburg has announced his intention to retire from the MLB. After 12 seasons in the MLB, the 35-year-old will walk away from professional baseball after being unable to recover from fully thoracic outlet syndrome.

After entering the MLB as one of the most hyped-up pitching prospects in baseball history, Stephen Strasburg lived up to the billing. While he never reached "All Time" status, he more than proved his worth to the organization, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

Now that Strasburg's career has come to an end, and while his retirement comes under unfortunate circumstances, he can reflect on his career with pride. Not only did the pitcher enjoy a successful MLB career, but a lucrative one as well.

The Washington Nationals won the "Strasburg Sweepstakes" by landing the first overall pick of the 2009 MLB Draft. The club unsurprising chose Strasburg, who signed a record-breaking four-year, $15.1 million contract with the team. At the time, his $7.5 million signing bonus was the largest in MLB history.

Throughout his 12-year career (plus deferred payments), Stephen Strasburg will have made an estimated an estimated $351,233,700. Strasburg will continue to be paid until 2029 thanks to deferred payments from his massive seven-year, $245,000,000 contract extension he signed in 2020 after being named the World Series MVP.

A closer look at the MLB career of Stephen Strasburg

Through his 12 seasons with the Washington Nationals, the starting pitcher posted a career 32.3 WAR with a 113-62 record. He will also finish his career with a 3.24 ERA and 1723 career strikeouts. Strasburg is the club leader in all-time strikeouts (1723), second in wins (113), and third among qualified pitchers behind only Pedro Martinez and Max Scherzer in terms of opponent batting average (.223).

The pinnacle of his career came in 2019 when Strasburg, along with a collection of scrappy veterans such as Howie Kendrick and a rookie Juan Soto, defeated the Houston Astros to win the World Series. Strasburg was named as the World Series MVP thanks to his incredible performances.