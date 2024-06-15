“How much do you think the Yankees will pay me next year?” - Fans speculate on exchange involving Yankees star Juan Soto

The Yankees dodged a massive bullet last week when Juan Soto confirmed that he had suffered no structural damage to his forearm after an early exit from a game. With the negative MRI, outfielder can continue building up his reputation among fans in the Bronx.

During play on Friday's game between Soto's Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, the cameras caught Soto having a conversation between the score operator. With Juan Soto in left field, the pair paused for a chat, with the operator peeking out of his station within the Green Monster.

"what do we think Juan Soto was asking this guy?" - MLB

Along with Wrigley Field - home of the Chicago Cubs - Fenway Park is the only MLB stadium that operates a hand-held scoreboard. In response to the video, fans had their say as to what Soto and the operator might have been discussing.

The proposals from fans ranged from actual guesses to topical jokes. One fan even claimed that perhaps Juan Soto and the operator were chatting about what might happen when the 25 year-old's one-year, $31 million contract expires at the end of the season.

"How much do you think the Yankees will pay me next year?"

"Should I sign with the White Sox for 10 or 15 years?”

"How long till Fisher sells?"

His first season with the Yankees, Soto arrived in New York via a multi-player deal last December from the San Diego Padres. Ever since he first put on the Yankees' pinstripes, Soto has been a fan favorite. Currently, the Dominican leads MLB in on-base percentage, and finds himself in MLB's top three in OPS, slugging percentage, runs scored, and RBIs.

Other suggestions were as follows:

"Who are all these jokers on the Red Sox?"

"Do you think this will be the year Judge shows up in the playoffs?"

"I said onion rings not fries…"

Playing for the Yankees has been special for Juan Soto

With the New York Yankees now flaunting the best record in the league, and Soto being arguably their most beloved player, life is certainly good for the outfielder. In the aftermath of his injury scare, Soto brushed off notions of concern, telling the New York Post:

"It’s been like a week-and-a-half or two. I’ve just been grinding through it"

With the team looking set to do some special things, Yankees fans are undeniable relieved that the outfielder will get to remain a part of it.

