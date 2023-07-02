How much does Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson make? Breaking down the veteran slugger's contract

Josh Donaldson has compiled a great career so far. The 13-year veteran was the 2015 American League MVP and is approaching the 300 career home run mark. But his last two seasons with the New York Yankees haven't been the greatest.

Donaldson hit .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs last season. This year, he got off to an even worse start. Through 24 games, he's hitting .143/.200/.468 with eight home runs.

This isn't the type of performance you would expect from a guy making $21 million this season. In 2020, Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. Next season will be the last year of the deal, and he will be owed $6 million.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a four-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. @Feinsand had the agreement first. Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a four-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. @Feinsand had the agreement first.

During his MLB career, Josh Donaldson has signed 12 contracts. Most of these were one-year deals when he was playing for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays. The 2020 contract with Minnesota is the only big deal he has ever signed.

Josh Donaldson is coming off a great series against the Oakland Athletics

This week, Josh Donaldson was a bright spot for the team against the Oakland Athletics. He had a hit in each game of the series and launched two home runs and five RBIs.

This is exactly what the New York Yankees need, while Aaron Judge is on the IL for the unforeseeable future. Judge has been sidelined with a torn ligament in his toe since June 6. Much of the team has looked lost at the plate with the star out of the lineup.

Hopefully, this is just the start of Donaldson breaking out of a season-long slump. He was once one of the most-feared hitters at the plate, seemingly losing it out of nowhere. Donaldson would love to get the monkey off his back and return to being a core piece of his team's success.

