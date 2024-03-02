How old is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Age of Dodgers superstar's mystery partner, explored

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani captured the imagination of the world after the Japanese phenom dropped the bombshell of his marriage in a recent announcement.

Ever since Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement, fans have been trying to dig for some info on his better half, who is a 'normal Japanese woman' according to the Dodgers star.

Fans have been wondering about the mystery woman, her identity, age, profession, and what she looks like after Shohei Ohtani revealed she accompanied him during the spring training camp.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the two-time MVP revealed more info about his wife in an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet 'Number Web' on Friday. The three-time All-Star stated that he is two years older than his partner, making her roughly around 27 years old since Ohtani himself turns 30 in July 2024.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's spring training outings further solidify Dodgers' hitting lineup

The 29-year-old has been eased into action by the Dodgers management following his elbow surgery last year. While Ohtani is not expected to pitch for the Los Angeles team in the upcoming season, he has already shown glimpses of his impact as a designated hitter.

Ohtani made his much anticipated Dodgers debut at the Camelback Ranch on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The former Los Angeles Angels standout dispatched a two-run homer in his first outing, pleasing the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the MLB superstar.

“I thought I hit it too high, initially. But being in Arizona factored in a little bit," Ohtani said. "Definitely felt good at the plate. I felt better each time I got up."

However, the news of Ohtani's marriage has seemingly eclipsed his baseball journey with the Dodgers for the time being, especially with the mystery surrounding the identity of his wife, who resides in Japan, per Dodgers star.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.