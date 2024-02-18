How to play against friends in MLB The Show 24? Exploring various multiplayer options

Next month, MLB The Show 24 releases on a multitude of platforms. The game has recently become cross-platform, which means that certain consoles are not restricted to just playing with gamers of the same platform. It's a big change that busts the multiplayer options wide open.

For the first time, MLB The Show 24 is going to be completely cross-platform. Previously, it was just for next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but now Nintendo Switch gamers can join in. Here's how to do just that.

MLB The Show 24 multiplayer options

MLB The Show 24 is not out just yet. It's been revealed, with Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cover and is slated for a late March release. Until then, we don't know the exact way to play with friends, but we do know you can.

Can I play with friends in MLB The Show 24?

Presuming that Sony San Diego doesn't change the method randomly, the instructions for gaming with friends in the baseball simulator which has been constant for the last few years should be true again.

The first thing to do when trying to play with friends on MLB The Show is to ensure cross-platform play is enabled. To do this, follow these steps:

Load up MLB The Show 24. Go to the profile button from the first main screen. Head over to My Profile. Ensure the toggle is active for cross-platform on the left side of the screen.

On the right side, there is a friends tab. This is where you need to go to play with friends. This will then show you a list of your friends and who is online. You can invite them from this list.

Even if they're not on the game, they'll get the alert that you want to play with them and can join from there if they would like to. Once they join, you have full capability to adjust the playing parameters from inning length to ballpark, weather and so much more.

