How did Rhys Hoskins' Philadelphia return go? Brewers star makes Phillies fans fall in love again with a touching gesture

After being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, Rhys Hoskins returned to Citizen's Bank Park on Monday for the first time to play against his former team. The designated hitter received nothing less than a heartwarming welcome by Phillies fans.

Hoskins was traded to the Brewers during the offseason, but has played the majority of his career with the Phillies and did a fairly good job for the team. Phillies fans made Hoskins feel at home on his return to the stadium. When going out to bat, Hoskins witnessed a standing ovation from Phillies fans that brought him to tears.

Hoskins has always had a strong connection with fans from Philadelphia during his six-year career with the team. The 31-year-old player made Phillies fans fall in love again after his touching gesture before the game.

Rhys Hoskins was seen signing autographs for Phillies fans before the game could start. Indeed, it was a great return from the Brewers star as fans praised him for his effort.

Here is a video of Hoskins signing a cap from one of his biggest Phillies fans.

Rhys Hoskins opens up on his return to Philadelphia

Rhys Hoskins has opened up on his return to Philadelphia. The slugger said that the organization has always been special to him. Hoskins further said that he accomplished most of his goals with the Phillies.

"It's a special place. There were a lot of frustrating years in there, and now what you're seeing is a lot of pent-up emotion from those fans cheering on their team. They're pretty easy to root for with the type of players they have on their team. that's why the city has rallied around them like they have," Hoskins told the press after the game.

Hoskins stole the hearts of many with his touching gesture of meeting the fans. The slugger played against his teammates for the first time in his career and homered against former teammate Zack Wheeler.

"I accomplished a lot of life things there, so it will be different when I go back, but it's going to be great, too," Hoskins continued.

Hoskins has been a huge part of the Phillies organization, especially in their last run to the World Series. However, he already seems to be adjusting to the brew crew. Hoskins is the leader in home runs for the Brewers with 10.

