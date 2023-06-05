Former pitcher, coach and manager in the MLB, Roger Craig, passed away at the age of 93. According to NBC affiliate WMBF News, his death, following a short illness, was natural. The decorated veteran of the sport was influential in guiding 4 championship-winning teams to World Series rings both as a player and a coach.

Roger Craig started off as a rookie pitcher for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers, who clinched their first franchise World Series title in 1955. After the club moved to Los Angeles, they repeated their title-winning success in 1959. Craig added another World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964 who beat the much fancied Yankees in the showcase fixture.

The right-handed pitcher also pitched for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, capping off a 12-year career pitching amongst the world's best. Craig finished with a 74-98 record with a 3.83 ERA and 19 saves.

After his retirement, Roger Craig rejoined the Dodgers as a scout. Post this brief spell he became the pitching coach for the newly formed San Diego Padres and then also gained coaching experience with the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers. He won the World Series as part of the latter's coaching staff in 1984.

In 1985 the San Francisco Giants appointed Craig as their manager until 1992. He recorded 586-566 and led them to a 1989 National League pennant but they were swept by the Athletics in the World Series.

San Francisco Giants make a statement after Roger Craig's death

The Giants were saddened at the death of their legendary manager and made an official statement.

"We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family," Giants president and chief executive officer Larry Baer said in a statement. "Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history."

