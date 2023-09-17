How was Salvador Perez injured? Royals catcher leaves game early after being struck by foul ball

Kansas City Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez had to leave Saturday's game against the Houston Astros early. He took a foul ball that directly ricocheted into his face mask.

Perez tried to stay in the game as the trainers checked on him twice in the fifth inning. However, he was removed from the game and replaced by rookie Logan Porter.

Salvador Perez was taken out of the game and evaluated for a concussion. He will be considered day-to-day until testing is done.

This is a blow for the Royals as they are coming off an impressive win against the Astros on Friday. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they are playing purely for pride.

Salvador Perez has shown no signs of slowing down

Salvador Perez has been a special player for the Kansas City Royals. This season is his 12th in the big leagues, and he has been with the Royals his entire career.

Perez has a long list of baseball awards and accomplishments. He is an eight-time All-Star, World Series MVP, two-time All-MLB First Team, five-time Gold Glover, four-time Silver Slugger, 2021 MLB home run leader, and 2021 AL RBI leader.

He has been an absolute menace to other American League Central teams. Perez has never finished a season with a batting average below .246. His worst year came in 2016. However, he still made the All-Star team.

He has only failed to play over 100 games three times in a full regular season. Two of those times came in his first two years while he sat out the 2019 season with an injured elbow.

Perez has stepped up as a captain over the years, with the Royals getting younger. The front office can sleep peacefully knowing they have him locked up until after the 2026 season.