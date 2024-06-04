How severe are Tucupita Marcano's gambling allegations? Comparing Padres infielder's lifetime ban to MLB legend Pete Rose's

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano has been banned for life from the MLB. He was found to have been betting on his own sport, which is prohibited for players. Even as sports and betting continue to grow closer together and blur the lines, all sports leagues are very clear about how they feel about players doing it.

Pete Rose is the poster child for athletes who've bet on sports and got penalized for it. He, like Marcano, was banned for life. For this reason, MLB's all-time hits leader is not in the Hall of Fame and effectively has nothing to do with the sport.

The two got the same sentence with a slight caveat. Rose was not found out until he retired from the MLB for three years. The former Cincinnati Reds great played a full career before being banned, but Marcano was banned just two seasons into his.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How MLB caught Pete Rose, Tucupita Marcano in betting scandals

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tucupita Marcano was found out after a legal sports betting operator tipped the MLB off. That happened in March, and he was investigated and subsequently been banned for life.

Pete Rose was banned for life

The Padres released this statement:

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”

For comparison, Pete Rose was discovered in similar fashion. Craig Neff, a former Sports Illustrated reporter, received a tip phone call in 1984 about Rose's gambling. That prompted a much lengthier investigation than Marcano got.

Neff said that there were federal investigations involving either Rose or his gambling associates, the IRS, the US Customs Department, federal drug authorities, and a separate MLB investigation that started pretty early on as well.

That is very different from Tucupita Marcano's investigation. There are no reports of a widespread effort to uncover the truth, perhaps because there's much more information that makes investigations easier in 2024 than they were in 1984.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback