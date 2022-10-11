"How about you show up and earn your spot on the roster" "Holy loser" - New York Yankees fans rain down criticism on Aroldis Chapman after former closer was disciplined for missing practice

The New York Yankees have searched far and wide for a replacement for the legendary Mariano Rivera. For a time, Aroldis Chapman took the mantle and was the best closer in baseball. Fast forward to the present day, however, and it seems like Chapman has gobbled up more than he can handle and could be on the way out of the Bronx.

The controversy arose when the former star closer missed the team's mandatory workout ahead of the American League Division Series clash against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees' front office didn't take this lightly and disciplined Chapman by leaving him off the ALDS roster.

New York Yankees fans were also disappointed with the actions of their former star pitcher and took to Twitter to air out their frustration.

MWeakley @MartyWeakley @BNightengale How about you show up and earn your spot on the roster. I’m glad he’s not there. Let him go throw the ball in the stands for somebody else @BNightengale How about you show up and earn your spot on the roster. I’m glad he’s not there. Let him go throw the ball in the stands for somebody else

brian🐻 @bmell12

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

GOOD RIDDANCE YOU BUM 🤡🤡

Matt Carpenter’s Mustache @MattMustache @BNightengale Stephen Vogt showed up to practice a day before his career was over, for a team that didn’t make it to playoffs. Hopefully Chapman has as much trouble finding a team next year as he does finding the strike zone. @BNightengale Stephen Vogt showed up to practice a day before his career was over, for a team that didn’t make it to playoffs. Hopefully Chapman has as much trouble finding a team next year as he does finding the strike zone.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone confirmed in a press conference on Sunday that Chapman was left out of the squad after not attending practice.

The Yankees had a mandatory workout session on Friday, but it was reported that Chapman stayed at his Miami-area home and didn't fly back to the Bronx.

MV Spartans Baseball @MVSpartansball @BNightengale It’s called being a professional, for all those who don’t understand - put your head down and work, don’t be entitled. Aroldis has been a hot mess for a while now, he didn’t earn a spot. Character goes a long way in the world… @BNightengale It’s called being a professional, for all those who don’t understand - put your head down and work, don’t be entitled. Aroldis has been a hot mess for a while now, he didn’t earn a spot. Character goes a long way in the world…

gigabear🧸 @2170cell

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

quiet quitting king

female jays fan @femalejaysfan

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

There are people who haven't ever missed a single shift who work at McDonald's

Big Sox Guy @BigSoxGuy

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

Some people don't want to work for things anymore & it looks like Chapman is one of them. That explains why he sucks now.

🇬🇷 George 🇺🇸 @Valiuz

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

He hasn't been good all season. Why would anyone guarantee him a post season spot? It's a mandatory workout not optional. Good riddance.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale stated on Twitter that the former closer wanted to make sure that he would be given a roster spot for the upcoming series against the Guardians.

The Yankees coaching staff, however, can't guarantee this and that's when Chapman chose to stay in Miami. Yankees officials informed Chapman to stay put at home, effectively ending the seven-time All-Star's career with the Yankees.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge excited for postseason baseball

Aaron Judge can't wait to play postseason baseball at the Bronx

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expressed his excitement for the return of postseason baseball at Yankees Stadium. At a press conference on Sunday, the American League MVP candidate couldn't hide his enthusiasm explaining the feeling to the media.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman Aaron Judge on the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium during the postseason:



“It’s heaven. That’s where you want to be. I get the jitters during the intros on that line … there’s nothing like it.” Aaron Judge on the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium during the postseason:“It’s heaven. That’s where you want to be. I get the jitters during the intros on that line … there’s nothing like it.” https://t.co/Hpq8Q2okog

"Aaron Judge on the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium during the postseason: "It's heaven. That's where you want to be. I get the jitters during the intros on that line … there's nothing like it."" - @ Max Goodman

Judge will be making his sixth postseason appearance. After a regular season for the history books, he will surely be relied upon as the Yankees hunt for their 28th World Series title.

