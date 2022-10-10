ICYMI: Aroldis Chapman left off American League Division Series roster after missing team workout

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman has been left off the team's ALDS roster after missing the team's mandatory workout on Friday (October 7).

The news was confirmed in an interview with the press by general manager Brian Cashman and club skipper Aaron Boone on Sunday (Oct. 9). The interview took place prior to the team's ALDS clash with the Cleveland Guardians.

Both Cashman and Boon confirmed that Chapman was disciplined and notified that he won't be a part of the series roster.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Aroldis Chapman will not be on the ALDS roster, Aaron Boone says. Chapman was supposed to be here on Friday for team workouts but did not show up. Aroldis Chapman will not be on the ALDS roster, Aaron Boone says. Chapman was supposed to be here on Friday for team workouts but did not show up.

"Aroldis Chapman will not be on the ALDS roster, Aaron Boone says. Chapman was supposed to be here on Friday for team workouts but did not show up." - @ Lindsey Adler

The lefty reliever chose to go to his Miami home on Friday instead of participating in the team's mandatory practice in New York. Neither Boone nor Cashman could hide their disappointment with Chapman's handling of the situation.

“We have people here who are competing and dying to be on this roster, fighting to be on this roster. Even though those decisions haven’t been made yet, he chose to be absent.” - Brian Cashman via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

“Him not being here was not OK.” - Aaron Boone via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

Aroldis Chapman has mightily struggled this year. He owns a 4-4 record with nine saves, 43 strikeouts, and a measly 4.46 ERA across 43 games this year.

The seven-time All-Star was disloged by Clay Holmes earlier in the year after recording an obnoxious 9.53 ERA in just 5.2 innings of work during the month of May.

Chapman seemingly recovered towards the latter part of the season after allowing just two runs in his last seven appearances, mostly as a set-up man. However, his most recent shenanigans were unacceptable and the reliever has been reprimanded for his actions.

Aroldis Chapman's playoff record

Aroldis Chapman was a part of the all-conquering 2016 Chicago Cubs roster.

Aroldis Chapman has had a stellar playoff career. He is 3-4 all-time with 10 saves and boasts a 2.40 ERA in 41.1 innings of postseason work.

His most clinical outing was in the 2017 ALDS for the New York Yankees. During that series, he gave up just four base hits, surrendered no runs across three games and proceeded to record two saves.

For some time, Chapman was regarded as the best closer in baseball. However, he will be remembered by a section of the Yankees faithful for his antics in the 2019 ALCS against the Houston Astros. The former closer surrendered a home run to Jose Altuve that sent the Astros to the World Series.

Poll : 0 votes