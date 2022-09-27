“The Yankees will consider, and have considered, the possibility of designating Chapman for assignment” - MLB insider reports the New York Yankees may designate Aroldis Chapman for assignment before playoffs

Things aren't looking rosy for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. The lefty fireballer has been on the receiving end of scalding criticism from Yankees fans.

Chapman has been heavily scrutinized for his poor play this year. He owns a 3-3 record with a 4.36 ERA and just nine saves this campaign. With his ERA being the worst showing of his career so far, the Yankees have found a gem in new closer Clay Holmes.

Aroldis Chapman has surrendered 16 runs in just 33 innings pitched this year and questions regarding his place on the team are now louder than ever.

"Could the Yankees DFA Aroldis Chapman? @jonmorosi has the latest. #MLBCentral | @LaurenShehadi" - @ MLB Network

The New York Yankees' coaching staff has discussed designating the seven-time All-Star for assignment. Issues with the reliever's command and freeing up a roster spot as the postseason beckons are the biggest factors that can influence the decision regarding Chapman's tenure.

Aroldis Chapman: New York Yankees' unpopular closer

Scenes from Game 6 of the 2019 American League Series are still vivid in the minds of New York Yankees fans.

The score was tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and a man on base. Chapman subsequently surrendered the most infamous home run in modern day Yankees history to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve.

Houston won the game and effectively eliminated the Yankees with a 4-2 series score. Aroldis Chapman, meanwhile, has not been the same since. Excluding the pandemic-ridden 2020 season, Chapman has held ERAs of 3.36 and 4.36 for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively.

The seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion with the Cubs has now looked like a shell of his former self. With the postseason looming and the Yankees rotation looking solid, it seems that Chapman's days in the Bronx are numbered.

The Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays on September 27 and then again on September 29. Following the series, they will square off against the Baltimore Orioles for three games in early October.

With the regular season in its closing stages, the New York outfit lead the AL East at 94-59.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far