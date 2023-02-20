How tall is Mike Trout compared to Aaron Judge? Height difference between the two superstars explored

Mike Trout and Aaron Judge are two superstars in the modern game.

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is one of the greatest players in the game and has a definite case for Cooperstown.

While Trout is one of the greatest players of his generation, the Angels' mediocre postseason record has left many fans scratching their heads. This failure to qualify for the postseason since 2014 is even stranger, considering the Angels also have two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani among their ranks.

Trout is an absolute unit and is 6-foot-2. Compared to the tallest player in the MLB, Aaron Judge (6-7), Trout is 5 inches shorter.

"Mike Trout takes a look at Aaron Judge's BP session:"

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had an unforgettable 2022, surpassing Roger Maris' 60-year-old American League record of 61 homers in a single season. He achieved the record when he hit a dinger off Texas Rangers’ Jesús Tinoco. In his spectacular season, he bagged the American League Most Valuable Player award, the first Yankee to win the honor since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

He put pen to paper on a nine-year deal worth $360 million with the Yankees during the offseason, after his previous contract expired at the end of last season. He was also named the Yankees' new captain, their first since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014 as well as the 16th in franchise history.

Mike Trout's career

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim reacts as he runs to first as his walk off home run clears the wall in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. The Angels won 1-0.

Trout made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. He has secured the MLB All-Star selections 10 times, and aims to have a better outing this season after a back injury limited his campaign to only 119 games last season. Interestingly, Trout hasn't crossed the 140-game barrier in a season since 2016.

He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. Last season, he slashed 283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs. His slash line over his 12-year career is .303/.415/.587, hitting 350 home runs, 896 RBIs and a career batting average of 0.303.

