How to watch Caribbean Series 2024? Schedule, TV channel, streaming options and more

The Caribbean Series began two days ago on Feb. 2, 2024. It got off to a historic start and is one of the most fun tournaments to watch right now with the MLB in its annual offseason and Spring Training not yet here. It usually has great games, so it's something baseball fans will want to keep an eye out for. Here's what they need to know.

How to watch the Carribbean Series

Caribbean Series channel and schedule

Since two days of action have come and gone, the schedule is already underway. The next game on the docket is already begun, with Panama and Nicaragua starting at 10:30 a.m. today.

loanDepot Park is home to the Caribbean Series

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Puerto Rico vs Venezuela 3:30 PM

Mexico vs Dominican Republic 8:30 PM

Monday, February 5

Nicaragua vs Carazao 10:30 AM

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM

Puerto Rico vs Panama 8:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Curacao vs Dominican Republic 3:30 PM

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM

Dominican Republic vs Panama 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

These games will be broadcast on live television on ESPN Deportes, so you'll want to head over to those channels at that time to ensure you don't miss a single pitch of this epic tournament.

Caribbean Series Streaming

The only option for streaming, unfortunately, is fubo.tv. This cable alternative is a streaming service that allows you to watch television channels, and FOX is on there.

Unfortunately, it is a bit expensive. It does require $75 a month. There is a one-week free trial available for it, but it's a one-time use, so if you've ever used the trial before, you can't get it for the Caribbean Series.

If you can do the trial, it's a great option. It allows you endless baseball action for one week, which could allow you to see the entire tournament so you can avoid paying for it.

Last year's tournament was excellent, so fans will not want to miss a second of the action, so be sure to head to fuboTV or ESPN Deportes now.

