2023 Caribbean Series: Participating teams, venue and tournament format 

The 2023 iteration of the Caribbean Series will be the 65th in history. The tournament will bring together the champions of each professional baseball league in the countries that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation. For fans of football, it is similar to the UEFA Champions League, just in a single tournament.

Last year, Caimanes de Barranquilla, a team from the Colombian Professional Baseball League, was crowned champions. They defeated Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic 4-1 in the final.

"The @caimanesLPB of Colombia are the Champions of the Caribbean Series #SerieDelCaribe2022 for the first time in history. 2020: 0-5, 2021: 0-5, 2022: 5-2," Baseball for Today tweeted.

This year, the tournament will be played at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas and Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela, from Feb. 2-10.

This will be the debut of La Rinconada Stadium, which has a capacity of 38,000, making it the largest baseball stadium in South America. La Rinconada will host the final and third-place games of the Caribbean Series.

"Así va el estadio La Rinconada #Caracas #Leones #LeonesDelCaracas," Doble Play Baseball tweeted.

The tournament will kick off on Feb. 2, with all eight teams in action. The first game will see the champions of Cuba take on the team from Curacao. Following the Cuba and Curacao game, Colombia will face Puerto Rico, then Mexico takes on the Dominican Republic. The final game of the day see the host Venezuela battling Panama.

"On the 2nd of February the Curaçao federation will participate in the 2023 Caribbean Series in Caracas, Venezuela with a Curaçao Team consisting of Major Leagues players as Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop, leftfielder Jurickson Profar, etc.," Gio2Chat tweeted.

The tournament format for the Caribbean Series

The tournament will operate as a single round-robin. Each team will play one another with the four teams with the best records advancing to the semifinals. The top seed will face the fourth seed, with second and third place playing for a spot in the finals.

The two losers of the semifinals will face off for the bronze medal. The semifinal winners will battle for the championship at 7:30 pm on Feb. 10.

MLB players who participated in the 2022 Caribbean Series

Last year's tournament featured several former and current MLB players. Among them were Robinson Cano, Jose Siri, Christian Bethancourt and Roberto Osuna.

