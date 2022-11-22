MLB vs. WBC National Teams: Everything you need to know about the league's 2023 Spring Training schedule

Even though the 2022 World Series is in the rearview, the MLB never sleeps. As soon as the final out was called, and the Houston Astros were crowned the 2022 champions, all 30 teams set their focus on the future. From free agency to trades, MLB Spring Training, and the World Baseball Classic, there is no time to rest for the baseball universe.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is set to return in 2023. Games will be played across the globe, with Taiwan, Japan, Arizona, and Florida playing host to the event. The event will be packed with superstars who have taken to social media to announce their commitment to playing for their home nations.
"TEAM JAPAN WBC NEWS! Multiple sources have confirmed that Steven Kwan and Lars Nootbaar will be invited to join Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This would be the first time in HISTORY a player born outside of Japan would play for Samurai Japan!" - @Shawn_Spralding
For the 2023 iteration of the World Baseball Classic, 10 games with WBC ties will be played in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues from March 8th through 9th. All the games will occur two days before the beginning of the tournament.
"Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert are committed to play for Cuba in the 2023 WBC. This marks the first time in HISTORY that Cuba will include current MLB players" - B/R Walk-Off
The exhibition games will see the national teams who will play in the Arizona and Miami tournament pools play against MLB squads. The MLB teams will already be in Florida and Arizona for Spring Training, which is set to begin on Friday, February 24th.
Here is the schedule for the matches between the MLB and WBC teams
Arizona
Wednesday, March 8th
Team USA @ the San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale
Team Canada @ the Chicago Cubs, Mesa
Team Great Britain @ the Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix
Team Colombia @ the Oakland Athletics, Mesa
Team Mexico @ the Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear
Thursday, March 9th
Team Mexico @ the Colorado Rockies, Scottsdale
Team USA @ the Los Angeles Angels, Tempe
Team Canada @ the Seattle Mariners, Peoria
Team Colombia @ the Chicago White Sox, Glendale
Team Great Britain @ the Kansas City Royals, Surprise
Florida
Wednesday, March 8th
Team Puerto Rico @ the Boston Red Sox, Lee County (JetBlue Park)
Team Venezuela @ the Houston Astros, West Palm Beach
Team Dominican Republic @ the Atlanta Braves, North Port
Team Israel @ the Miami Marlins, Jupiter
Team Nicaragua @ the New York Mets, Port St. Lucie
Thursday, March 9th
Team Puerto Rico @ the Tampa Bay Rays, Port Charlotte
Team Venezuela @ the New York Mets, Port St. Lucie
Team Dominican Republic @ the Minnesota Twins, Lee County (Hammond)
Team Israel @ the Washington Nationals, West Palm Beach
Team Nicaragua @ the St. Louis Cardinals, Jupiter