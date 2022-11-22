MLB vs. WBC National Teams: Everything you need to know about the league's 2023 Spring Training schedule

Even though the 2022 World Series is in the rearview, the MLB never sleeps. As soon as the final out was called, and the Houston Astros were crowned the 2022 champions, all 30 teams set their focus on the future. From free agency to trades, MLB Spring Training, and the World Baseball Classic, there is no time to rest for the baseball universe.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is set to return in 2023. Games will be played across the globe, with Taiwan, Japan, Arizona, and Florida playing host to the event. The event will be packed with superstars who have taken to social media to announce their commitment to playing for their home nations.

Shawn @Shawn_Spradling TEAM JAPAN WBC NEWS



For the 2023 iteration of the World Baseball Classic, 10 games with WBC ties will be played in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues from March 8th through 9th. All the games will occur two days before the beginning of the tournament.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



The exhibition games will see the national teams who will play in the Arizona and Miami tournament pools play against MLB squads. The MLB teams will already be in Florida and Arizona for Spring Training, which is set to begin on Friday, February 24th.

Here is the schedule for the matches between the MLB and WBC teams

Arizona

Wednesday, March 8th

Team USA @ the San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale

Team Canada @ the Chicago Cubs, Mesa

Team Great Britain @ the Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix

Team Colombia @ the Oakland Athletics, Mesa

Team Mexico @ the Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear

Thursday, March 9th

Team Mexico @ the Colorado Rockies, Scottsdale

Team USA @ the Los Angeles Angels, Tempe

Team Canada @ the Seattle Mariners, Peoria

Team Colombia @ the Chicago White Sox, Glendale

Team Great Britain @ the Kansas City Royals, Surprise

Florida

Wednesday, March 8th

Team Puerto Rico @ the Boston Red Sox, Lee County (JetBlue Park)

Team Venezuela @ the Houston Astros, West Palm Beach

Team Dominican Republic @ the Atlanta Braves, North Port

Team Israel @ the Miami Marlins, Jupiter

Team Nicaragua @ the New York Mets, Port St. Lucie

Thursday, March 9th

Team Puerto Rico @ the Tampa Bay Rays, Port Charlotte

Team Venezuela @ the New York Mets, Port St. Lucie

Team Dominican Republic @ the Minnesota Twins, Lee County (Hammond)

Team Israel @ the Washington Nationals, West Palm Beach

Team Nicaragua @ the St. Louis Cardinals, Jupiter

Adam Kaplan @MillennialSox I feel like I’m always impressed with DR’s team during the WBC, but this is a Murderer’s Row rotation. Though, I’m kinda surprised their Major League teams let them play. Normally teams are leery of having their pitchers compete in the WBC. I feel like I’m always impressed with DR’s team during the WBC, but this is a Murderer’s Row rotation. Though, I’m kinda surprised their Major League teams let them play. Normally teams are leery of having their pitchers compete in the WBC. https://t.co/oJokBt4tW2

