How to watch College World Series 2023 Finals for free? Florida vs LSU live stream details

On June 22, the Louisiana State University Tigers went head-to-head with Wake Forest University in the semi-finals of the College World Series.

The game, which was expected to be a duel of the starters, lived up to its name. LSU's Paul Skenes tossed eight innings on the bump, allowing just two hits and no runs. Wake Forest ace Rhett Lowder had a performance of his own, striking out six through seven.

Finally, in the 11th inning, after top prospect Dylan Crews got on base, he was driven in by third baseman Tommy White after the latter hit a home run to left field. LSU emerged victorious, and the team will proceed to play Florida State in the College World Series finals.

Crews, widely expected to be the Pittsburgh Pirates' first overall pick in the 2023 draft, showcased the skill of the LSU team. Crews and company will kick off a best-of-three set against Florida State on June 24, with the first pitch scheduled to come at 7 p.m. local time from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the CWS. Fans with cable will be able to tune into the NCAA action by navigating to their local ESPN television broadcast station.

Conversely, there are multiple streaming options available to fans who either do not have cable, or prefer to catch the game on the fly. Some of these streaming platforms even offer a free trial.

All games in the 2023 College World Series will be streaming on ESPN+. In addition to CWS games, fans can also catch the action from the MLB and the wider sports world. The service, however, comes with a monthly price of $9.99.

Alternatively, fans have found that both FuboTV as well as DirectStream TV are great options for streaming hopefuls. DirectStream offers a five-day free trial, while FuboTV allows seven days to elapse before asking for payment.

College World Series will give fans a glimpse of the future

Players from Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson to New York Yankees pitching ace Gerrit Cole have all competed in the CWS. As such, the occasion continues to be an event where baseball's best and brightest rising stars can be identified, at least now you know how to catch all the slugging when it kicks off on Saturday night.

