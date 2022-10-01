How to watch MLB Playoffs in 2022? TV channel, time, and live streaming details

The MLB playoffs are finally upon us. After years of pandemic-related caveats, players and fans are both ready to get back to some classic playoff baseball.

Most of the teams that we will see have already clinched their spots in the MLB playoffs this season. The Houston Astros are the best team in the American League. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League champs.

The New York Yankees clinched their first AL East pennant since 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays are also headed back to the MLB playoffs, likely as the first-placed AL Wild Card team.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 If the MLB playoffs started today … . Of course, some of this is subject to change over the final six days of the regular season. The MLB postseason begins a week from today. If the MLB playoffs started today … . Of course, some of this is subject to change over the final six days of the regular season. The MLB postseason begins a week from today. https://t.co/7C7zq77QAc

"If the MLB playoffs started today … . Of course, some of this is subject to change over the final six days of the regular season. The MLB postseason begins a week from today." - @ John Denton

In the NL East, the Mets and the Braves find themselves in a statistical tie. It is likely that whichever team wins the division will play the Milwaukee Brewers, who find themselves just one game behind a Wild Card spot at the moment.

So, with the MLB playoffs upon us, there is one thing that all the fans are wondering. When and where can we watch the 2022 MLB postseason?

What channels can I watch the MLB playoffs on?

There will be five primary networks that viewers in the United States can watch the playoffs on. They are ESPN, TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. These networks will be covering sporadic games. Fox Sports will broadcast every single game of the postseason.

theScore @theScore



( : @MLB)

THE MARINERS CLINCH THE PLAYOFFS ON A WALK-OFF! THE MARINERS CLINCH THE PLAYOFFS ON A WALK-OFF! 💣(🎥: @MLB)https://t.co/1ozA8sWb97

"THE MARINERS CLINCH THE PLAYOFFS ON A WALK-OFF!" - @ The Score

Where can I livesteam the MLB Playoffs?

If you like to stream your content, you can do that also. The MLB Network will connect through popular services FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Notably, games will not be shown on Apple TV or on Hulu.

The postseason will kick off with all of the Wild Card games being played on October 7. The divisional series will commence the following week. The World Series is scheduled to showcase its first game on October 28.

When are the game in the 2022 MLB Playoffs?

AL Wild Card Series A

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, ESPN

Game 3 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 9, ESPN

AL Wild Card Series B

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 9, ESPN

NL Wild Card Series A

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 9, ESPN

NL Wild Card Series B

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, ESPN

Game 3 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 9, ESPN

AL Division Series A

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBS

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 13, TBS

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 15, TBS

Game 4 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 16, TBS

Game 5 (if needed): Monday, Oct. 17, TBS

AL Division Series B

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBS

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 13, TBS

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 15, TBS

Game 4 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 16, TBS

Game 5 (if needed): Monday, Oct. 17, TBS

NL Division Series A

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12, FOX or FS1

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14, FS1

Game 4 (if needed): Saturday, Oct. 15, FS1

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 16, FS1

NL Division Series B

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12, FOX or FS1

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14, FS1

Game 4 (if needed): Saturday, Oct. 15, FS1

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 16, FS1

ALCS schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19, TBS

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20, TBS

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22, TBS

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23, TBS

Game 5 (if needed): Monday, Oct. 24, TBS

Game 6 (if needed): Tuesday, Oct. 25, TBS

Game 7 (if needed): Wednesday, Oct. 26, TBS

NLCS schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, FOX or FS1

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, FS1

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, FOX or FS1

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 23, FS1

Game 6 (if needed): Monday, Oct. 24, FS1

Game 7 (if needed): Tuesday, Oct. 25, FOX and FS1

World Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28, FOX

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29, FOX

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31, FOX

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1, FOX

Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, Nov. 2, FOX

Game 6 (if needed): Friday, Nov. 4, FOX

Game 7 (if needed): Saturday, Nov. 5, FOX

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far