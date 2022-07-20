How to watch New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's docuseries 'The Captain' online

Derek Jeter's highly-anticipated multi-part docuseries "The Captain" was released on July 18, creating a buzz in the MLB world. "The Captain" is directed by Emmy Award winner Randy Wilkins and promises to reveal little-known and previously unheard details about Derek Jeter's life.

Commenting about the seven-part documentary, Randy Wilkins said:

"We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number 2 jersey. The series gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

Mediums to watch Derek Jeter's "The Captain"

TV Channel:

ESPN (Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish)

Live Streaming:

1. ESPN+ on ESPN App

Cost: $6.99 a month/ $69.99 a year

2. Sling TV Orange

3. Fubo TV

4. Hulu with Live TV

5. DirecTV Stream

Times and dates for Derek Jeter's "The Captain"

Episode Number Dates Time (EDT) Episode 1 July 18 10:00 p.m. Episode 2 July 21 9:00 p.m. Episode 3 July 28 9:00 p.m. Episode 4 July 28 10:00 p.m. Episode 5 August 4 9:00 p.m. Episode 6 August 4 10:00 p.m. Episode 7 August 11 10:00 p.m.

Are you ready to watch Episode 2 of Derek Jeters' docuseries "The Captain"? You can catch it on Thursday.

