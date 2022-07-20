Create
How to watch New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's docuseries 'The Captain' online

Jeter breaks Wagner's hits record, Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees.
Jeter breaks Wagner's hits record, Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees.
Oindrila Chowdhury
Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 20, 2022 06:30 PM IST

Derek Jeter's highly-anticipated multi-part docuseries "The Captain" was released on July 18, creating a buzz in the MLB world. "The Captain" is directed by Emmy Award winner Randy Wilkins and promises to reveal little-known and previously unheard details about Derek Jeter's life.

Commenting about the seven-part documentary, Randy Wilkins said:

"We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number 2 jersey. The series gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”
Mediums to watch Derek Jeter's "The Captain"

New York Mets v New York Yankees
New York Mets v New York Yankees

TV Channel:

ESPN (Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish)

Live Streaming:

1. ESPN+ on ESPN App

Cost: $6.99 a month/ $69.99 a year

MLB fans can access the ESPN app on:

  • Roku
  • Roku TV
  • Amazon Fire TV or Firestick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • PlayStation 4 or 5
  • Xbox One or Series X/S
  • Devices with Android TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Oculus Go
  • iPhone
  • Android phone
  • iPad
  • Android tablet.
  • On PC via ESPN.com

2. Sling TV Orange

MLB fans can access the Sling TV app on:

  • Roku
  • Roku TV
  • Amazon Fire TV or Firestick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • LG TV
  • Xbox One or Series X/S
  • Devices with Android TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • airTV Mini
  • Oculus
  • Portal
  • iPhone
  • Android phone
  • iPad
  • Android tablet
  • On PC via the Sling TV website

3. Fubo TV

MLB fans can access the FuboTV App on:

  • Roku
  • Roku TV
  • Amazon Fire TV or Firestick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • LG TV
  • Xbox One or Series X/S
  • Devices with Android TV
  • iPhone
  • Android phone
  • iPad
  • Android tablet
  • On PC via Fubo TV website

4. Hulu with Live TV

MLB fans can access the Hulu with Live TV app on:

  • Roku
  • Roku TV
  • Amazon Fire TV or Firestick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • LG TV
  • Xbox One or Series X/S
  • Devices with Android TV
  • iPhone
  • Android phone
  • iPad
  • Android tablet
  • On PC via Fubo TV website

5. DirecTV Stream

MLB fans can access the DirecTV Stream app on:

  • Roku
  • Roku TV
  • Amazon Fire TV or Firestick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • Samsung TV
  • Device with Android TV
  • iPhone
  • Android phone
  • iPad
  • Android tablet.
  • On PC via DirecTV Stream website

Times and dates for Derek Jeter's "The Captain"

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Episode NumberDatesTime (EDT)
Episode 1July 1810:00 p.m.
Episode 2July 21 9:00 p.m.
Episode 3July 28 9:00 p.m.
Episode 4July 2810:00 p.m.
Episode 5August 4 9:00 p.m.
Episode 6August 410:00 p.m.
Episode 7August 1110:00 p.m.

Are you ready to watch Episode 2 of Derek Jeters' docuseries "The Captain"? You can catch it on Thursday.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

