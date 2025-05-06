How will DJ LeMahieu’s return to Yankees affect Jorbit Vivas or Pablo Reyes? All you need to know

The New York Yankees have been by the injury bug all season long. Last week, the Bronx Bombers placed dynamic infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL after suffering an oblique strain which is expected to keep him out of the lineup for 4-to-6 weeks.

While the team is going to be without the likes of Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the foreseeable future, the club does have one of their most proven veterans reportedly nearing a return to the New York Yankees lineup. Former 3-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu is reportedly getting close to making his 2025 season debut.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the veteran infielder could join New York during their upcoming West Coast roadtrip. The 36-year-old has yet to appear in an MLB game this year after sustaining a left calf injury before the beginning of the regular season.

Bryan Hoch has reported that LeMahieu is believed to be focusing on playing second base during his minor league rehab stint in order to help the club in Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s absence. It would seem that Jorbit Vivas could be the odd man out and could be sent back to the minors in order to make space on the Yankees' MLB roster. Pablo Reyes is also an option for the club to demote for LeMahieu's return.

Both Jorbit Vivas and Pablo Reyes have been alternating starts at second base, however, give LeMahieu's experience and proven success at the Major League level, the team will likely demote one or the other. Neither players has really out played the other, however, the fact that Vivas has only appeared in 3 games this season makes him the most likely candidate to head back down.

The New York Yankees avoided a serious injury to another one of their star infielders

Although the injury to Jazz Chisholm Jr. will keep him away from the team for some time, the New York Yankees were able to avoid losing star shortstop Anthony Volpe for any significant time. Volpe injured his shoulder this past weekend making a diving play on defense and even though he was out of the lineup on Sunday, he was able to avoid an IL stint and return to action on Monday night.

This is some of the first injury luck that the team has had this season as Jazz Chisholm Jr. joins the likes of Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Giancarlo Stanton, and Marcus Stroman on the IL. It will be interesting to see if LeMahieu can turn back the clock once he returns from injury as he posted a dreadful .204 batting average over 64 games last season.

