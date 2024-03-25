"How do you do zero background" - MLB analyst rips Angels for hiring Ippei Mizuhara amid schooling controversy

Ippei Mizuhara might be one of the most talked about names in the MLB yet he has never geared up to appear in a game. The once-beloved Mizuhara has been the long-time friend and interpreter for two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Mizuhara was a fan-favorite around the league but now he finds himself at the forefront of a massive controversy.

Ippei Mizuhara has seen his life turn upside down as he finds himself in the middle of an alleged illegal gambling controversy, which has led to him being let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers. While his ultimate fate, and that of Shohei Ohtani for that matter, remains to be seen, his character and past have been under scrutiny since word of the involvement with an illegal bookmaker became public.

One of the most recent reveals regarding Mizuhara is the fact that he said that he had graduated from the University of California, Riverside. Ohtani's former interpreter's claims were debunked by the school itself, who said that there was no record of him ever attending the university.

"I feel like we're watching an episode of Dateline." @alannarizzo and @realFRG on the craziness of how Ippei Mizuhara lied about what college he graduated from in the Angels media guide." - @FoulTerritoryTV

This is what the Los Angeles Angels published as part of Ippei's biography in their media guide, something that MLB analyst Clint Pasillas condemned on a recent episode of Foul Territory. "How do you do zero background," Pasillas asked, which could have uncovered the lie that Mizuhara shared with the organization.

Pasillas admitted that he has been critical of the Los Angeles Angels organization and more particularly, owner Arte Moreno. That being said, he raised a good point about the Angels simply not looking into the background of Ippei Mizuhara and allowing him to proceed as Shohei Ohtani's interpreter.

A brief recap of the ongoing saga involving Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres, the story originally broke that Ippei was involved in illegally gambling with a bookie named Matthew Bowyer. While the story continues to change according to Mizuhara and Ohtani's attorneys, the former interpreter was reportedly involved in a "massive theft" of $4.5 million of Ohtani's money.

"In the Angels media guide, Ippei Mizuhara claimed he graduated from UC Riverside in 2007. The school has no record that this happened, per @SamBlum3" - @TalkinBaseball_

Mizuhara originally spoke with ESPN but Ohtani's team disavowed the information Ippei gave. It remains to be seen what will happen with the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar who is set to make a public statement on the matter on Monday night.

