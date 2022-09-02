"Howdy" - Triple-A Reno Aces shortstop Cole Tucker slides into the comment section of girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens' throwback picture on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens posted throwback pictures of herself on social media, and her minor league shortstop boyfriend Cole Tucker couldn't help but comment. In an Instagram post, the "High School Musical" actress revealed that the photos were taken when she hosted her first MTV award show.

Hudgens’ photos caught Tucker’s attention, and the Reno Aces (Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) shortstop and outfielder chimed in, “Yeah you.”

Hudgens looked stunning in a checkered shirt and floral skirt. She accessorized her look with a cowboy hat.

"Howdy 🤠 throwback to hosting my first award show @mtv" - VanessaHudgens

Here’s Tucker’s comment:

Cole Tucker's comment on Vanessa Hudgens photo

This is not the first time the duo has gotten into a social media PDA.

In July, Hudgens posted pictures of “Barbie night” from her Mexican trip, and Tucker commented, “Yeah she did.”

"She said Barbie night 😉☺️💗" - VanessaHudgens

Vanessa also recently posted a cute picture of herself with Tucker on social media, where she can be seen pouting.

"♥️♥️♥️" - Vanessa Hudgens

On Hudgens’ picture, Tucker showered a comment filled with love.

“I love youuuuu see you in an hour,” – wrote Tucker.

Hudgens and Tucker started dating in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met on a Zoom mediation group.

During an MLB Spring Training session, Tucker announced their relationship to a group of media.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her.” – Cole Tucker

Hudgens frequently shares adorable Instagram pictures of Tucker. By posting lovely pictures on social media on Valentine's Day in 2021, the couple made their relationship official.

The duo has been spotted together many times.

In November 2021, Tucker accompanied Vanessa to the opening of her musical film, “Tick Tick...Boom!” It marked their first red carpet appearance together.

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

"Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut."

Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A Reno Aces. Hudgens rose to fame by portraying Gabriella Montez in the “High School Musical” film series.

Washington Football Team v Las Vegas Raiders

Hudgens has been featured in many films including “Bandslam,” “Bad Boys for Life,” and Tick, Tick...Boom!" among others. Hudgens recently co-hosted the Met Gala in Manhattan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt