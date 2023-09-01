Hunter Greene injury update: Cincinnati Reds flamethrower facing extended absence with COVID-19

The Cincinnati Reds will be without one of their top starting pitchers for the foreseeable future as Hunter Greene has been placed on the IL with COVID-19. The hard-throwing Greene was placed on the IL retroactively to August 31, making him first eligible to return on September 8th against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the news of Hunter Greene's COVID-19 diagnosis. The 24-year-old was set to start the Reds game on Monday, but now his placement on the IL will force the team to look elsewhere to take to the mound against the Seattle Mariners.

It's a disappointing update for Greene, who has struggled with health throughout his short MLB career. The sophomore phenom has been limited to 85.1 innings this season, missing time earlier in the year with pain in his right hip.

The news is also a major blow for the Cincinnati Reds who are currently fighting for their lives in the National League Wild Card race. Prior to Friday's action, the Reds sat outside of the final Wild Card spot with a 69-66 record, 1.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants for the final postseason spot.

While the Reds will be without Hunter Greene, they have received major reinforcements

The loss of Hunter Greene is obviously a major blow for the Cincinnati Reds' pitching rotation, however, they have received serious reinforcements in the outfield and at the plate.

In order to help their push for a postseason berth, the Reds claimed both Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader, adding some serious firepower to their exciting lineup.

A series of injuries to key starters such as Joey Votto, Matt McLain, and Jonathan India have forced the Reds to get creative defensively. Now, the additions of both Renfroe and Bader will ease some of the question marks of defense, with the new stars expected to play important roles moving forward.