Joey Votto Injury Update: Reds place 17-year veteran on IL with only one month left in season

The Cincinnati Reds will need to continue their push for the postseason without their beloved veteran Joey Votto. The 39-year-old has been placed on the 10-day IL with left shoulder discomfort, which could be a major blow to the Reds' postseason push. In a corresponding move, Cincinnati recalled Nick Senzel from Triple-A.

Expand Tweet

"When you have been waiting your entire life to sit right behind home plate to watch your favorite player, @JoeyVotto... and he goes on IR. I think my heart just crumbled. #getwell" - @HannaMae2013

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The future Hall of Fame may be in the final year of his career, so the IL placement with a month remaining in the season is disappointing, to say the least. Even though Joey Votto has been in a funk lately, his value to the club extends beyond his at-bats.

After opening the season on the IL, many were unsure if Votto would be able to contribute at the major league level anymore. However, through 51 games this season, the Canadian first baseman provided the team with the veteran leadership it needed. Prior to his recent placement on the IL, Votto had racked up 13 home runs and 33 RBIs.

The 17-year pro's absence from the lineup will not only affect the team from a production standpoint, but his light-hearted approach while playing has been instrumental to the Cincinnati Reds' identity and culture.

Expand Tweet

"Y'all this Joey Votto x Elly de La Cruz relationship might be my favorite thing since sliced bread. Seeing how happy Joey is every time Elly does something crazy, this is beautiful." - @Nati_Sports

His relationship with young phenom Elly De La Cruz has been one of the most heart-warming stories for the Reds this year. The veteran slugger has taken De La Cruz under his wing, as the two have frequently been seen analyzing the game.

A look at Joey Votto's MLB career to date

While Votto will likely return to the lineup before the end of the season, there is a chance that this will be the final year of his career. A six-time All-Star, Votto has been the face of the Cincinnati Reds for the better part of a decade. Even though the first baseman has not won a World Series title with the club, he has been a consistent force for the club.

Expand Tweet

"Joey Votto was drafted by the @Reds in 2002 and has been the face of the franchise since his MLB debut in 2007. The Canadian first baseman has developed a reputation as an on-base machine, made 6 trips to the All-Star Game, and won NL MVP in 2010. Congrats on 2000 hits, JoVo!" - @MLBPA

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2002 MLB Draft, Votto has been a staple of the Reds' lineup. The slugger won his only NL MVP award in 2010 while finishing second in voting seven years later in 2017. The veteran has racked up 2042 hits, 355 home runs, and 1139 RBIs through 17 seasons in Cincinnati.