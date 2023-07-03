Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has become the hottest name in baseball, seemingly overnight. Now, the youngster's meteoric rise has analysts calling for him to be instated at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Originally drafted by the Reds in 2018, De La Cruz has spent much of the last-half decade playing in the team's farm system. In 2023, he was finally promoted to the big leagues after hitting .298/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in Triple-A Louisville.

Codify @CodifyBaseball

Elly De La Cruz has 40 total bases and 7 steals in his first 15 MLB games?!? No one has ever done that before! Elly De La Cruz has 40 total bases and 7 steals in his first 15 MLB games?!? No one has ever done that before! 😮 https://t.co/Iomd4GEIg7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Elly De La Cruz has 40 total bases and 7 steals in his first 15 MLB games?!? No one has ever done that before!" - Codify

The Dominican infielder is an imposing presence. Standing at 6-foot-5, he moves with the dexterity of a man half his size. His plays at shortstop for the Reds have already begun turning heads.

Elly De La Cruz is an absolute menace on the bases. In his first 15 games, De La Cruz stole seven bases and took 40 total. On June 23, 2023, he hit for the cycle against the Atlanta Braves, becoming the youngest player to do so in over fifty years.

In 23 games for the Reds this season, Elly De La Cruz is hitting .281/.330/.479 3 home runs and 12 RBIs. In that short span of time, his play has led some, such as MLB analyst Ben Verlander, to call for his instatement into the NL All-Star team.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Ok… Hear me out:



I get the argument against. I do. He’s been up for a month.



But Elly De La Cruz should be at the All-Star Game one way or another. Ok… Hear me out:I get the argument against. I do. He’s been up for a month. But Elly De La Cruz should be at the All-Star Game one way or another.

"Ok… Hear me out: I get the argument against. I do. He’s been up for a month. But Elly De La Cruz should be at the All-Star Game one way or another." - Ben Verlander

According to Ben, the younger brother of New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, De La Cruz should be included on the NL's All-Star roster. Cruz was not considered as he has only been in the MLB for less than a month, although Verlander does not nessecarily see that as an obstacle.

Elly De La Cruz is another reason for Reds fans to get excited

Now tied for the first place in their division, Cincinnati Reds fans can finally get serious about the prospect of seeing their team win the NL Central for the first time since 2012. Alongside other young studs like Jonathan India and Spencer Steer, the Reds finally appear to be the team of the future, and fans can consider themselves lucky to have the core that they do.

Poll : 0 votes