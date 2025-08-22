Hunter Pence's wife Alexis enjoys a scenic Icelandic hot springs experience in a swimsuit while vacationing with the Giants legend

Having called time on his career in 2020, Hunter Pence and his better half, Alexis, appear to be putting their newfound free time to good use. At the moment, the pair is enjoying the sights and sounds of Iceland.On Thursday, Alexis Pence shared a series of snaps as she and her husband enjoyed the picturesque Hvammsvik Hot Springs.&quot;Hvammsvik Hot Springs had the most beautiful views 😍&quot; she captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncidentally, it is not only traveling, but also video games, that both Hunter and Alexis share an enthusiasm for. Pence first met his future wife in 2015, when she was working for IGN and covering the popular baseball video game &quot;MLB The Show&quot; for a video shoot. The pair quickly hit it off and eventually began dating, going on to tie the knot in November 2016.To this day, Pence is still quite a passionate gamer, streaming on Twitch from time to time. He is also the co-owner of the gaming cafe Coral Sword, which is located in Eastwood, Houston.Having spent seven years with the San Francisco Giants, right fielder Hunter Pence established himself as a fan favorite at Oracle Park. Playing an instrumental role in helping San Francisco win the 2012 and 2014 World Series titles, Pence is also on the Giants' Wall of Fame.Ever since retiring, Hunter Pence and his wife, Alexis, have been traveling the worldFour-time All-Star Hunter Pence and Alexis' trip to Iceland is just another location crossed off the bucket list. Ever since Pence retired from professional baseball, it appears the couple has been on a mission to visit a number of such locations.Late last year, the couple visited the iconic Taj Mahal in India, followed by a trip to Australia. After ushering in the new year at home in San Francisco, the pair were off again, visiting the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, and stopping by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, before their Icelandic adventure.When not traveling the world, Pence is seen on TV, as he remains connected with the sport he loves as an analyst for MLB Network.