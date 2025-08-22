  • home icon
  Hunter Pence's wife Alexis enjoys a scenic Icelandic hot springs experience in a swimsuit while vacationing with the Giants legend

Hunter Pence's wife Alexis enjoys a scenic Icelandic hot springs experience in a swimsuit while vacationing with the Giants legend

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:32 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
Hunter Pence with his wife, Alexis - Source: Getty

Having called time on his career in 2020, Hunter Pence and his better half, Alexis, appear to be putting their newfound free time to good use. At the moment, the pair is enjoying the sights and sounds of Iceland.

On Thursday, Alexis Pence shared a series of snaps as she and her husband enjoyed the picturesque Hvammsvik Hot Springs.

"Hvammsvik Hot Springs had the most beautiful views 😍" she captioned her Instagram post.
Incidentally, it is not only traveling, but also video games, that both Hunter and Alexis share an enthusiasm for. Pence first met his future wife in 2015, when she was working for IGN and covering the popular baseball video game "MLB The Show" for a video shoot. The pair quickly hit it off and eventually began dating, going on to tie the knot in November 2016.

To this day, Pence is still quite a passionate gamer, streaming on Twitch from time to time. He is also the co-owner of the gaming cafe Coral Sword, which is located in Eastwood, Houston.

Having spent seven years with the San Francisco Giants, right fielder Hunter Pence established himself as a fan favorite at Oracle Park. Playing an instrumental role in helping San Francisco win the 2012 and 2014 World Series titles, Pence is also on the Giants' Wall of Fame.

Ever since retiring, Hunter Pence and his wife, Alexis, have been traveling the world

Four-time All-Star Hunter Pence and Alexis' trip to Iceland is just another location crossed off the bucket list. Ever since Pence retired from professional baseball, it appears the couple has been on a mission to visit a number of such locations.

Late last year, the couple visited the iconic Taj Mahal in India, followed by a trip to Australia. After ushering in the new year at home in San Francisco, the pair were off again, visiting the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, and stopping by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, before their Icelandic adventure.

When not traveling the world, Pence is seen on TV, as he remains connected with the sport he loves as an analyst for MLB Network.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Krutik Jain
