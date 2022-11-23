Hunter Renfroe Stats: A look at the new Angels player's 2022 stats

Hunter Renfroe is the newest member of the Los Angeles Angels. He is also the latest step the team has taken in refurbishing their roster to compete in 2023.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014. This has caused a great degree of dissillusionment among fans, who feel cheated by a team that features some of the best players in the world - namely Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

"OFFICIAL: The Angels today acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and minor league LHP Adam Seminaris." - @ Los Angeles Angels

Renfroe was traded to the Angels from the Milwaukee Brewers on November 22nd for Jansen Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris.

Their steps in the early stages of the offseason have been bold. The team has signed baseball executive Theo Epstein to turn the team around from the inside. They have also traded for shortstop Gio Urshela, who they hope will add some reliability to the infield.

Hunter Renfroe played his first full season in the MLB with a cross-state rival of the Angels, the San Diego Padres. With 26 home runs and 58 RBIs, he made a decent impression in the league as a first-year player.

He bounced around the league after leaving the Padres in 2019 and after brief stints with the Red Sox and Rays, he landed with the Milwaukee Brewers. His 2022 season with the Brewers was the best offensive season of his career. He launched a career-best 29 home runs and 72 RBIs.

"The Angels traded for another Mike Trout. Genius" - @ Starting 9

Hunter Renfroe's batting average, however, has been a concern. He has not hit over .260 in any full season in his entire career. The Angels had a team average of .233 in 2022, 24th in the league. They are undoubtedly looking for players who can get on base so that they may have a chance in their notoriously difficult division in 2023.

Renfroe does have some defensive abilities. He is of particular utility to the Angels after they dealt right fielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 trade deadline.

Hunter Renfroe will seek to revitalize his career in Anaheim

The Angels are in a tough spot. They are quickly becoming the biggest laughing stock in the league. With owner Ante Moreno apparently in the early stages of selling the team, they will need a dynamic roster to keep fans engaged. Whether or not Renfroe has what the Angels need in 2023 remains to be seen.

