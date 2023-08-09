Hyun-Seok Jang: Dodgers sign Korean pitcher, agent reveals contract details

Hyun-Seok Jang, a highly rated pitching prospect, is reportedly close to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 19-year-old South Korean pitching prodigy decided not to participate in the KBO Draft and instead signed a contract with a major league team.

Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris



Jang Hyun-Seok was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the KBO Draft



Only 19 years old twitter.com/DanielKimW/sta… This is MASSIVE NEWSJang Hyun-Seok was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the KBO DraftOnly 19 years old pic.twitter.com/zH0dF454Yf

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is MASSIVE NEWS Jang Hyun-Seok was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the KBO Draft Only 19 years old" - BlakeHHarris

As per Twitter account (blackwings2011) it's reported that the Dodgers have signed him to a $900,000 deal and that Jang will play for them.

On Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. PT (L.A. time), the Seoul Dragon City Hotel will host a press conference to announce his signing with the Dodgers.

Joseph Kim @blackwings2011



He will play for



Jang said, “It’s honor to join such a good team Dodgers.

I’ll do my best & improve myself. Thanks for choosing me.” Officially, Hyun-Seok #Jang ’s agent just announced :He will play for #Dodgers !! $900,000 contractJang said, “It’s honor to join such a good team Dodgers.I’ll do my best & improve myself. Thanks for choosing me.” twitter.com/blackwings2011…

"Oficially, Hyun-Seok #Jang’s agent just announced :He will play for #Dodgers !! $900,000 contract Jang said, “It’s honor to join such a good team Dodgers.I’ll do my best & improve myself. Thanks for choosing me.” - Blackwings2011

Jang, a 19-year-old student at Changwon, South Korea's Masan Yongma High School, is expected to be selected first overall in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Draft later this month.

However, sources indicate that he has made the decision to forego being eligible for the KBO Draft in favor of signing with an MLB team.

Dodgers clinch season series against Padres

With only three games left in the 2023 season, the Dodgers (66-46) have an eight-game advantage over the San Diego Padres (55-59) and have clinched the season series.

The victory is their 12th in a row as LA has consistently outperformed San Diego. Mookie Betts' game-winning grand slam in the fourth game of the four-game series served as perhaps the best illustration of LA's dominance this season.

"MOOKIE GRAND SLAM? QUE PADRE" - Dodgers

As a result of their inability to consistently produce excellent performances at the plate and on the mound, the Padres have fallen behind the Dodgers.