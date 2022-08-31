“I actually like this, nothing wrong with more depth” “We just signing any reliever with a pulse?” - New York Yankees fans split over the team's recent signing of reliever Tyler Duffey

The New York Yankees announced this morning that free agent reliever Tyler Duffey has signed with the team. Duffey was recently released by the Minnesota Twins. He signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers but opted out on August 28 to become a free agent. Duffey has posted a 4.91 ERA in 40 appearances in 2022. MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first to report the breaking news.
"Tyler Duffey is signing with the Yankees. Reliever had 1.88 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 2020." - Jon Heyman
While Duffey has not had the quality of seasons that he has had in years past, he is nonetheless a reliable depth piece. The Yankees have acquired struggling relievers in years past who turned out to be key pieces in the bullpen. An example of this would be relievers Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes.
For some fans, it is a wait-and-see approach. The move certainly has the potential to be great. The move also has very little risk, given the contract.
Tyler Duffey struggled in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins. This has some fans concerned by the move.
It is an interesting move at this point in the season.
Other fans are hopeful that the New York Yankees can fix Duffey's 2022 struggles as he has proven potential.
Perhaps he could be a late-inning reliever given the team's recent struggles on the back end of the bullpen. Closer Clay Holmes has posted a 10.50 ERA in his last seven appearances.
It is an interesting move by the New York Yankees as they look to find more bullpen arms. Tyler Duffey has proven to be a reliable reliever in years past, perhaps the Yankees can turn his struggling 2022 season around.
New York Yankees: What's on Tap?
The Yankees will wrap up their series in Anahiem against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. First pitch of the series rubbermatch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. EDT.
Last night, slugger Aaron Judge carried the Yankees to a win over the Angels to even up the series. Judge blasted his MLB-leading 51st home run.
"AARON JUDGE BLASTS HOMER NUMBER 51" - Talkin' Yanks
The probable pitchers for tonight's game can be seen below.
Gerrit Cole enters play as the American League's leader in strikeouts with 200.
