"I agreed to do things I shouldn’t have done” - Trevor Bauer admits to ‘mistakes’ in latest interview as he seeks MLB comeback 

Trevor Bauer is looking to make a big-league comeback. He hopes the league will give him a second chance. This comes after he was suspended and eventually released in 2022.

Bauer was in deep water for an alleged assault incident. In July 2021, Lindsey Hill came forward accusing him of assault on two different occasions during consensual sexual encounters.

After being let go by the Dodgers, he settled in Japan, signing a contract with the NPB. Now, after a year of mainly staying out of the spotlight, Bauer has opened up about the incident on America's Newsroom.

"I agreed to do things I shouldn't have done. It was reckless. It hurt a lot of people along the way," stated Bauer.

Trevor Bauer has not spoken about the incident, but he was happy to do so. He saw it as a chance to shed some light on the situation and put everything out on the table. He understands he did things he should not have, and takes responsibility for it.

"I've done a lot of reflecting on that, and made a lot of changes in my life to address that. Not having casual sexual relationships, for example," stated Bauer.

Bauer vows that he has changed his ways after doing some reflecting. He has cut out some of the things in his life that have caused him problems like casual sexual relationships.

Bauer has never backed down from saying he had a sexual relationship with Lindsay Hill, but he maintains that he has never sexually assaulted anyone. He believes the justice system will clear his name of any wrongdoing.

He would like to take back this situation but obviously cannot. Bauer does not like that this affected the Dodgers organization and his friends and family. It seems he has truly seen the weight of this situation.

Will Trevor Bauer make a return to the league?

Before his suspension, Trevor Bauer had the world at his fingertips. He was coming off a Cy Young Award season and signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers. It was a gut punch to the organization, which had no choice but to let him go.

Now, Bauer is a free agent and is looking to make a return to the big leagues. He and his agents have talked to a few teams, but he has stated free agency is a finicky thing.

Nothing is stopping him from returning to the league, so any team is free to sign him. However, one could imagine the team that signs him will take some slack from the fanbase and other fanbases.

Trevor Bauer brings outside drama that any team would likely not want to deal with. The baseball season is hard enough without having to answer tough questions about a teammate.

