"I have always been jealous...but just I couldn't have" - When Derek Jeter explained why he never contemplated fatherhood during his HOF career

During his two decades playing for the Yankees, Derek Jeter was far from a family man. His off-field life consisted of flings with big names like Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, and Mariah Carey. Virtually nobody styled the bachelor as a family man of any sort.

For a long time, Jeter was almost dissmissive of settling down. Jeter's former teammate and celebrated pitcher David Cone once even claimed of the legions of adoring young female Jeter fans that "one of them will be your wife one day."

In 2014, Derek Jeter retired from baseball. Although he owned a career slashline of .310/.377/.440 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs, the Michigan-native was still a bachelor. Unbeknownst to him, that was all about to change.

"Derek Jeter, Hannah, and their three girls, Bella, River, and Story." - Kristen

In late 2014, the former New York Yankees star met model Hannah Davis, 14 years his junior. The pair began to date, and were wed in 2016. Now the father of three daughters and a son, Jeter cannot help but wonder what it would have been like to have been called "dad" while he was still playing.

In 2022, during an interview with TODAY, Jeter reflected on fatherhood and baseball. Jeter claimed he was "jealous" of players who had become fathers during their careers, and lamented that he was never able to enjoy that experience.

"Derek Jeter also wanted his kids in clubhouse" - captainclutchjeter

Jeter recalled his Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Yankee Stadium in 2022. At the event, the 48-year old was flanked by his daughters, Bella and Story, as well as Hannah. The experience left Jeter thinking what his life would have been like if he had become a dad sooner.

Although he no longer plays, Jeter has kept busy in his stage of fatherhood. In 2017, he acquired an interest in the Miami Marlins, and regularly appears as a color analyst for MLB on Fox, in addition to being an avid golfer.

Everything worked out in the end for Derek Jeter

While it is easy to romanticize what could have been, the truth is that having a family while playing professional baseball is exceedingly difficult. As was evidenced by Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman foregoing a slot at the 2023 All-Star game to spend time with his family, bonding moments can be few and far between.

It would have been cool indeed for Jeter to bring his daughters to the clubhouse during his playing days, but things seem to have worked out just fine in the alternative.

