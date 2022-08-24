"I always wanted to date Derek Jeter!" - Talk show legend David Letterman revealed his man crush for Derek Jeter during an interview with his Jeter's ex-girlfriend Minka Kelley

Actress Minka Kelly of "Charlie's Angels" fame and former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter were in a relationship for three years. The pair started seeing each other in 2008 and surprisingly parted ways in 2011.

Post Minka and Derek's breakup, she appeared on "The Late Show" with David Letterman in 2011. Kelly and Letterman had exciting conversations about everything from her family to her acting profession. However, everyone was riveted when David Letterman confessed to having a man crush on Jeter.

Wondering what led to the revelation?

When Letterman mentioned that Derek Jeter was a "tremendous guy," Kelly was quick to agree. David asked how long the two had been together, and Minka told him it had been 3 1/2 years.

All of a sudden, David Letterman said:

"I always wanted to date Derek Jeter!"

Hearing what David said, Minka Kelly laughingly said:

"I believe it!"

"Minka visits Late Show With David Letterman on September 21. Minka talks about Charlie's Angels, her family, growing up with her mother and much more." - MinkaKellyWeb

Three years later, Derek Jeter appeared on "The Late Show" with David Letterman.

Derek Jeter appeared on "The Late Show" with David Letterman in 2014

Jeter enters the field during a Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees game.

In 2014, Derek made an appearance on "The Late Show" with David Letterman and won everybody's affection with his impactful statements.

"Derek Jeter's First Appearance with David Letterman." - Late Show with David Letterman Compilation

On the show, David Letterman asked Jeter:

"When did people in your family,.. or when did you get excited about the possibility of … I got something here, I can play ball?”

Derek responded by saying:

"For me, it was as long as I could remember. I always wanted to play baseball, and play for the New York Yankees."

Curiously, David asked Derek whether he had the conviction to make it in the MLB.

Derek replied:

"I thought I could. People told me I could."

Derek has always been a lovable and a respectable personality in MLB. He debuted in the major leagues with the Yankees in 1995 and played for them for 20 years before retiring in 2014.

Jeter's hard work, determination, consistency, and patience over the years have helped him to emerge as an MLB legend. In September 2021, Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

