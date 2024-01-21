“I would do anything to relive it all over again” - Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine mesmerizes fans with memory book on their 1st anniversary

Free agent Shane Bieber is still assessing his options for the 2024 season. His wife, Kara Maxine, recently shared some beautiful memories of the couple's wedding and the scenic country farmhouse where it took place.

A year ago, Bieber was throwing absolute gas at the Guardians, a ballclub where Vogt would still want to keep him for years to come. Fans were excited to see the couple's wedding images and the picturesque location, and one voiced sincere admiration for the couple:

"I would do anything to relive it all over again"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bieber met Maxine while attending the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). They started dating in 2017, and three years after Bieber's MLB debut, in 2021, they got engaged.

Bieber and Maxine tied the knot in front of friends and family in a stunning wedding in Malibu, California, in January 2023. A few hours' drive from UCSB, Malibu's scenic coastline was the ideal setting for their big day.

Fan reactions to Kara Maxine's Instagram post

Earlier this month, The 2020 AL Cy Young winner and the Guardians agreed to forego arbitration and sign a $13.125 million, one-year contract. Last season, Bieber only made 21 starts because of elbow problems he had in July while pitching.

Bieber had a 3.80 ERA, 107 strikeouts, one complete game, 1.23 WHIP, and a .253 opposing batting average at the end of the 2023 season. He finished with a 6-6 record. It set the tone for the RHP to have lucrative free agency as many ballclubs are focused on bolstering their bullpen this offseason.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine support each other in their areas of expertise

Kara Maxine has always supported Shane Bieber's pitching talents. She is often observed sitting inside the diamond, cheering her husband along during game days. The same can be said about the RHP. He actively supports his wife in her business and believes in the company's growth.

Expand Tweet

Maxine's business profile says she is an avid fashion designer and loves to devise new trends with her outfits. An athlete during her college days, she always kept her physique in check. So did her husband, Bieber, who was proficient and excelled while playing intense baseball for the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.