Shane Bieber Rumors: MLB executive expects Guardians to 'keep' righty pitcher

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber was expected to move ahead of spring training. But it seems like teams are still not done spending on free agents before they move to the trade market.

The spring training opener is not far away, and teams are still holding on to their top trade options for an asking price that seems far-fetched for others. According to MLB.com, one AL executive expects the Guardians to retain the services of the right-handed Bieber.

“I think (the Guardians) keep Bieber,” an AL executive said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox was also on the trade block this winter, but teams haven't lined up for his services. One NL executive mentioned that the White Sox have asked too much to trade for him.

“I would say Cease doesn’t get moved at this point,” an NL executive said. “The White Sox are not budging on price, and teams don’t seem to have interest in paying that price.”

Surprisingly, free agents like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell are yet to be signed. It remains to be seen how teams go about their businees in the next few weeks before spring training commences in February.

Shane Bieber avoids arbitration, signs one-year deal

Earlier this month, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner avoided arbitration with the Guardians and agreed a one-year, $13.125 million contract.

Shane Bieber made only 21 starts last season due to pitching elbow discomfort, which occurred in July. He ended the 2023 season 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA, 107 strikeouts, one complete game, a 1.23 WHIP and a .253 opposing batting average.

However, his last start of the year against the Cincinnati Reds was more of his Cy Young-winning version. He pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, zero walks and seven strikeouts.

Across 134 appearances over six seasons, all with the Guardians, he went 60-32 for a 3.27 ERA, registering 938 strikeouts, five complete games, two shutouts and a 1.12 WHIP.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.